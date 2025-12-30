An international outside back and former NRL journeyman has officially put pen to paper, which will see him extend his rugby league playing career for a few more seasons.

Last playing in the NRL in 2020, Papua New Guinea international Nene Macdonald has signed with St Helens in the Super League competition for the next two seasons until the end of 2027 after a two-year stint with the Salford Red Devils.

Reuniting with coach Paul Rowley, Macdonald has established himself as a devastating and entertaining outside back who can play a number of positions and also holds close to 100 NRL first-grade appearances.

“I can't wait. When I first came over to England, Saints were winning everything and known for being such a huge club, so to be able to come and join a big club with such history is really exciting," he told saintsrlfc.com.

“It feels like a fresh start with the new coach and new players, big players too, and I'm looking forward to helping get Saints back on top.

“I try to bring that little bit of x-factor, something out of nothing, and I'm really excited to go and prove myself in the Saints jersey.

“I know how massive and important the club is to the town, so I'll be going hard to give my absolute best for the fans.”

Before making the switch to the Super League in 2022, Macdonald spent seven seasons in the NRL with the Sydney Roosters, Gold Coast Titans, St George Illawarra Dragons, North Queensland Cowboys and Cronulla Sharks.

During this time, the former Australian Schoolboys sensation featured in 98 matches and scored 35 tries.

He has also represented the Papua New Guinea Kumuls in 22 games - scoring 13 tries - and represented the World All-Stars in 2016 and 2017.

“Nene is a player who I'm confident will bring excitement and added quality to the BrewDog Stadium in 2026," St Helens head coach Paul Rowley added.

“To be able to bring a player of Nene's calibre to the club at such a late stage is a real boost to our squad and testament to the ambition and support of Mike Rush and the Board.

“It's important for me to thank the club publicly for their support of myself and the team, as it's very much appreciated.”