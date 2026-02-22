The arrival of the Papua New Guinea Chiefs' NRL side is set to do much greater things than just another expansion team.

With 3000-5000 new tourists expected to visit the country every second week when NRL sides travel to PNG, it will be a massive boost to the developing economy of the Melanesian country.

As per NRL.com, PNG Prime Minister James Marape says the Chiefs' berth in the NRL is more than just a playing roster and will create greater stability in the nation's economy.

"This is a national unification strategy deployed under the flag of rugby league," Marape said.

"That means the economy will be at its high peak.

"We must have the ability to handle 3,000 to 5,000 additional visitors every second week beginning 2028 and onwards."

It is seen as a massive potential for new jobs and greater infrastructure for the Port Moresby economy, and the influx of regular visitors creates more business opportunities for the local Papua New Guineans.

The introduction of the side is more than just an opportunity to play in the NRL, but will be the catalyst for further investments in the benefit of society.

Things such as concerts, higher demand for hospitality jobs, security, and improved infrastructure are all earmarked as attributes that will greatly improve outside of the NRL paddock.

The Chiefs have yet to make a signing, but there seems to be plenty of interest, including Cronulla Sharks duo Cam McInnes and Toby Rudolf, with speculation mounting that one of the two may be the first signing for the PNG side.