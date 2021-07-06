Newcastle is set to be confirmed as the host venue for the third and final Origin clash for 2021.

As reported by The Daily Telegraph, McDonald Jones Stadium is set to be announced as the venue to field next Wednesday's clash to conclude this year's season.

With the latest COVID-19 outbreak continuing to impact Sydney, Newcastle will be a benefactor in edging out Victoria and Queensland to replace the New South Wales capital to host Origin III.

Embed from Getty Images

Sydney is facing the reality of an extended lockdown following their rise in community COVID-19 cases, forcing the NRL to move venues for next week's clash.

According to News Corp, restrictions will likely set a maximum crowd capacity of 23,000-24,000 at a rate of 75 per cent attendance, with the league managing to keep the match in NSW.

The venue change will be a major boost for the Novocastrian community, with the Origin finale to be placed in front of an energetic crowd in what will be a historic evening for locals and the NRL.