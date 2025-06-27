We've reached the halfway point of the 2025 NRL season, and the competition is still tighter than ever. Just six points separate 5th place from last, meaning the Top 8 could look very different come finals time.
With all 17 clubs still in the hunt for a playoff berth, one thing is clear: no side in this competition is invincible.
What is the chink in your club's armor? We analyse every club's kryptonite as we inch closer to finals footy.
17Brisbane Broncos: Morale
Usually, a powerhouse that any player would be lucky to play for, the Brisbane Broncos currently look like the most miserable side to be a part of in 2025. From rejected stars, controversial off-field incidents, and a no-nonsense coach, the Broncos' biggest hurdle this year is improving their morale.
Many picked the Broncos as premiership favourites this season. The arrival of Ben Hunt and Michael Maguire complementing the attacking mastery of Reece Walsh, Kotoni Staggs, and Ezra Mam was sure to result in some wins.
This, unfortunately, couldn't have been further from the truth. Walsh has found himself in off-field dramas multiple times this season alone, adding to the disastrous Mam situation that has seeped further negativity through the walls of Broncos HQ.
If that weren't enough, young superstar, Selwyn Cobbo, is seemingly being pushed out of the club, following the lead of Martin Taupau, who was sacked earlier in the year for an Instagram like criticising his coach, who has clearly lost the locker room.
The situation in Red Hill is rocky at best, and with no signs of a turnaround in sight, we may need to draw the red line through the Broncos in 2025, regardless of whether or not they make the finals.