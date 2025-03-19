Three State of Origin representatives for the NSW Blues - Cody Walker, Connor Watson and James Tedesco - have spoken on the future of New Zealand international Brandon Smith who looks destined to depart the Sydney Roosters for a cross-town rival.

Moving to the Roosters at the start of 2023 after six seasons and 107 matches with the Melbourne Storm, Smith has failed to live up to expectations and has yet to reach his full potential at the Bondi-based club.

Struggling to find consistency and on a contract worth around $850,000 per season, reports emerged that he is all but certain not to be re-signed by the Sydney Roosters as the club looks to make several marquee new signings in the coming years.

Sidelined until at least June as he recovers from a ruptured ACL injury, it is understood that his manager Stan Martin is in talks with the Rabbitohs on a possible two-year deal, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

However, an early release from the remainder of his contract with the Roosters seems improbable.

"I think that's just Brandon. I love him, but sometimes he says things," teammate Connor Watson said when asked what it was like to hear the Smith is supporting the Rabbitohs.

"He's still here for the rest of the year and I'm looking forward to him getting back on the paddock for the Roosters and playing with him again.

"I hope he's here for the rest of the year. He's been training really well and he's getting strong and looks fit. Both him and Sammy [Sam Walker] have been doing a really good job in their rehab."

Another teammate of Smith and Watson, James Tedesco urged coach Trent Robinson not to let him leave prematurely and should instead play him at lock rather than hooker when he returns to the field from an ACL rupture.

"He can turn a game … hopefully he doesn't go to the Bunnies this year," Tedesco said on 100% Footy.

"That's the sort of energy I was talking about with him coming back later in the year, that's the sort of energy we need … he can create ruck speed, he can create that from running or short passes.

"He was actually really good (on Monday), he was in there doing a lot of our team stuff, cutting us up a bit," Tedesco said.

"He's a really laid back sort of guy, he enjoys a laugh … but he's actually very smart, footy smart. He's come in the last few meetings and just gave us some pretty vital info on how he thinks teams are playing.

"He soaks up a lot of information. I know he doesn't portray that, he comes off as a bit of a larrikin, but he's actually quite smart."

RELATED >> Sydney Roosters provide injury update on NINE players

Although Rabbitohs five-eighth Cody Walker didn't want to speak publicly about the rumours, he stated that the club would "welcome him with open arms" if the New Zealand international did find himself at South Sydney.

"I'm probably not going to talk publicly about rumours and all that sort of stuff but we all know what Brandon dreams," Walker said.

"If that's the way that the club feels that we need him and they're going to get him, we'll welcome him with open arms with every new recruit that we welcome."

The words from the NSW Blues representative trio come as Rabbitohs CEO Blake Solly confirmed an interest in the Roosters hooker but revealed that an immediate mid-season switch may be off the cards.

"We're talking with Brandon's management at the moment," Solly said via NCA Newswire.

"Clearly, Wayne's interested and Brandon doesn't want to let Wayne down a second time, so we'll see where we get to over the next few days and weeks.

"We don't really have much space in terms of the cap available this year, so we're not sure (if there's any room to chase him in 2025).

"Pete's a big part of our future. You look at most teams in the game now and they're playing two hookers, so it's up to Wayne with how he wants to use that."

RELATED >> SIX potential landing spots for Brandon Smith

Late last week, Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett also confirmed an interest in him despite their controversial history which saw Smith back out at the last moment to join the Roosters rather than The Dolphins.

"Well, I wanted him at the Dolphins and nothing's changed," Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett told AAP.

"I'd love to see him at South Sydney, so hopefully we can get to the negotiating table and get a deal.

"He's just 100 per cent. Like Cam Murray and those players, they just give their absolute best every time they get on the footy field.

"They don't always get it right, but you know that the one thing they're doing is just competing for everything and they're giving their best for the side."

With the former Melbourne Storm hooker destined to leave the Tricolous, Phil Gould questioned the club's decision to recruit his services originally but believes he will flourish in a change of scenery.

"I've never met Brandon Smith - I only see what we see on TV," Gould said on Six Tackles with Gus.

"I don't think he's malicious in anything he does, I just think he's a fun-loving kid who is a really good footballer.

"A little bit like oil and water with the Roosters, it hasn't really worked out for them and now he's had this injury.

"I think whoever gets Brandon Smith next will probably get the best of him. The experiences of being at Melbourne and then moving on and going to the Roosters and it not working out for him, hopefully, that settles him down and steels him.

"If he was to get to South Sydney under Wayne Bennett, that would be a great help."