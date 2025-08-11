The latest ‘bad guys' in NRL media are not the players, coaches, or even the referees; it's the trainers.

What started as a brief moment of controversy earlier in the year, where both a North Queensland Cowboys and Penrith Panthers trainer sprayed water on the ball during a match, has spiralled into a series of on-field disruptions that have had concerning ramifications.

After a Panthers trainer ran in front of Gold Coast Titans' halfback Jayden Campbell as he was lining up for a kick in a golden point thriller, another Cowboys trainer collided with a ball mid-set just a week later.

The worrisome amount of trainer-related incidents has prompted the NRL to act, with an overhaul of protocols set to take place from 2026, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Trainers' time spent on-field will now be limited, as will the number of trainers allowed on the field at all.

Formal discussions have not fully kicked off yet, however, the NRL are expected to come down hard on those dawdling on the field for longer than they have to.

The NRL are also expected to be extremely conscious of concussion protocols diagnosed by trainers.

Trainers have always been given the benefit of the doubt in hopes of maintaining player safety at all times; however, with some clubs seemingly exploiting the NRL's leniency, 2026 is set to see a major shake-up.