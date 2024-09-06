The final round of the NRL regular season will see spots all over the ladder confirmed, with plenty still to play for right up until the final game of the weekend.

This is everything you need to know throughout Round 27 as the NRL finals are locked in, and the nine teams eliminated get set for mad Monday.

Round 27 fixtures

The Storm strengthened their position with a win on Thursday evening, while the Broncos finished a miserable season with a heavy loss. They are now locked into 12th spot.

A win for the Roosters means they will finish in the top three, but they'll be travelling to the foot of the mountains next week unless the Panthers come up short on Saturday. The Rabbitohs loss drops them to 16th.

The Raiders have an unlikely chance of making the finals after their win over the Dragons, but will need the Knights and Dolphins to draw on Sunday afternoon.

The North Queensland Cowboys have locked up a home final in Townsville with their win over the Bulldogs. Canterbury could still host but need the Manly Sea Eagles to lose on Sunday.

Penrith's win means they finish in second spot and host the Roosters next weekend. The Titans finish in the bottom four.

Another big game on Sunday afternoon. The Sharks, given other results this weekend, are locked into fourth spot unless they beat Manly by 73 points or more. Manly lock up a home elimination final with a win here, otherwise they'll travel to Homebush next weekend.

Final 2024 NRL ladder as it stands

The Knights and Dolphins play in a sudden death shootout. Winner plays finals. Loser misses out. A draw means they both miss out to the Raiders.

1. Melbourne Storm*

2. Penrith Panthers*

3. Sydney Roosters

4. Cronulla Sharks

5. North Queensland Cowboys

6. Canterbury Bulldogs

7. Manly Sea Eagles

8. Canberra Raiders

9. The Dolphins

10. Newcastle Knights

11. St George Illawarra Dragons

12. Brisbane Broncos*

13. New Zealand Warriors*

14. Gold Coast Titans*

15. South Sydney Rabbitohs*

16. Parramatta Eels*

17. Wests Tigers*

Correct after Saturday games.

* - Team's position is confirmed.

Week 1 finals fixtures as they stand

Qualifying final 1: Melbourne Storm (1st) vs Cronulla Sharks (4th)

Qualifying final 2: Penrith Panthers (2nd) vs Sydney Roosters (3rd)

Elimination final 1: North Queensland Cowboys (5th) vs Canberra Raiders (8th)

Elimination final 2: Canterbury Bulldogs (6th) vs Manly Sea Eagles (7th)

How the rest of the finals work

Week 2

The losers of the two qualifying finals will clash with the two losers of the elimination finals. The two qualifying final winners advance to Week 3, while the losers of Week 1s elimination finals are eliminated.

Semi-final 1: Loser qualifying final 1 vs winner elimination final 1

Semi-final 2: Loser qualifying final 2 vs winner elimination final 2

Week 3

The two winners of the semi-finals play the two teams who had a week off, with the draw also crossing over.

Preliminary final 1: Winner qualifying final 1 vs winner semi-final 2

Preliminary final 2: Winner qualifying final 2 vs winner semi-final 1

Week 4

The two winners from the preliminary finals in Week 3 clash in the grand final.