The Wests Tigers have locked in their third straight wooden spoon with a horror loss to the Parramatta Eels at Campbelltown Sports Stadium on Friday evening.

The loss moves the Tigers to equal second on the list of NRL era wooden spoons, tied with the Canterbury Bulldogs, Parramatta Eels and South Sydney Rabbitohs.

The Newcastle Knights - who won three straight wooden spoons between 2015 and 2017 - hold the most NRL era wooden spoons with four, having also taken the dreaded prize in 2005.

The Gold Coast Titans and Penrith Panthers are next on the list of spoons since 1998 with two alongside the now defunct Western Suburbs Magpies, while the Brisbane Broncos, Cronulla Sharks, Melbourne Storm, North Queensland Cowboys and Sydney Roosters all have one to their name.

The five clubs who have never won a wooden spoon (since 1998) are the Canberra Raiders, Dolphins, St George Illawarra Dragons, New Zealand Warriors and Manly Sea Eagles.

Stretching back beyond the beginning of the NRL era, the Western Suburbs Magpies have the most wooden spoons with 18.

NRL era wooden spoons

1998: Western Suburbs Magpies (1)

1999: Western Suburbs Magpies (2)

2000: North Queensland Cowboys (1)

2001: Penrith Panthers (1)

2002: Canterbury Bulldogs (1)

2003: South Sydney Rabbitohs (1)

2004: South Sydney Rabbitohs (2)

2005: Newcastle Knights (1)

2006: South Sydney Rabbitohs (3)

2007: Penrith Panthers (2)

2008: Canterbury Bulldogs (2)

2009: Sydney Roosters (1)

2010: Melbourne Storm (1)

2011: Gold Coast Titans (1)

2012: Parramatta Eels (1)

2013: Parramatta Eels (2)

2014: Cronulla Sharks (1)

2015: Newcastle Knights (2)

2016: Newcastle Knights (3)

2017: Newcastle Knights (4)

2018: Parramatta Eels (3)

2019: Gold Coast Titans (2)

2020: Brisbane Broncos (1)

2021: Canterbury Bulldogs (3)

2022: Wests Tigers (1)

2023: Wests Tigers (2)

2024: Wests Tigers (3)

NRL-era wooden spoon count

1. Newcastle Knights - 4

2. Canterbury Bulldogs - 3

2. Parramatta Eels - 3

2. Wests Tigers - 3

2. South Sydney Rabbitohs - 3

6. Gold Coast Titans - 2

6. Penrith Panthers - 2

6. Western Suburbs Magpies - 2

9. Brisbane Broncos - 1

9. Cronulla Sharks - 1

9. Melbourne Storm - 1

9. North Queensland Cowboys - 1

9. Sydney Roosters - 1

14. Canberra Raiders - 0

14. The Dolphins - 0

14. St George Illawarra Dragons - 0

14. New Zealand Warriors - 0

14. Manly Sea Eagles - 0

Most NRL wooden spoons (since 1908)

1. Western Suburbs Magpies - 18

2. Parramatta Eels - 14

3. Sydney University - 10

4. North Sydney Bears - 9

5. South Sydney Rabbitohs - 8

5. Newtown Jets - 8

7. Canterbury Bulldogs - 7

8. Sydney Roosters - 5

9. Newcastle Knights - 4

9. Penrith Panthers - 4

9. Balmain Tigers - 4

12. Cronulla Sharks - 3

12. North Queensland Cowboys - 3

12. Gold Coast Seagulls - 3

12. Illawarra Steelers - 3

12. St George Dragons - 3

12. Annandale - 3

12. Wests Tigers - 3

19. Gold Coast Titans - 2

19. South Queensland Crushers - 2

21. Brisbane Broncos - 1

21. Melbourne Storm - 1

21. Canberra Raiders - 1

21. Cumberland - 1

25. The Dolphins - 0

25. Hunter Mariners - 0

25. Adelaide Rams - 0

25. Newcastle Rebels - 0

25. Northern Eagles - 0

25. Western Reds - 0

25. Glebe - 0

25. St George Illawarra Dragons - 0

25. New Zealand Warriors - 0

25. Manly Sea Eagles - 0

Teams to win at least three straight wooden spoons

Western Suburbs (1908 - 1910)

Sydney University (1929 - 1931)

Sydney University (1934 - 1937 - 4 in a row)

Parramatta Eels (1956 - 1961 - 6 in a row)

Gold Coast Seagulls (1991 - 1993)

Newcastle Knights (2015 - 2017)

Wests Tigers (2022 - 2024)