The Catalan Dragons have added some star power signing former Penrith Panther Tyrone May.

May has signed a one-year deal with the French club which will see him play the 2022 season in the south of France.

May was a member of the 2021 premiership team, being an interchange in the Panthers' 14-12 win.

The Panthers terminated the utility's contract at the beginning of November following a string of indiscretions. The infamous tweet following the 2021 Grand Final ended up being the final straw, with May losing out on the final year of his contract.

There has been some interest in signing May, with Catalan looking into his services since being released by the Panthers. Last month it was reported that the Dragons had ramped up their interest in the 25-year-old.

May joins fellow Australian NRL players Mitchell Pearce and Dylan Napa as big off-season signings for the French rugby league team.

When asked about the move to the Dragons, May was excited about the opportunity. He also talked about the chance to regain some respect amongst the NRL community.

"I'm very grateful for this opportunity," May said.

"I can't thank the coach Steve McNamara, [general manager] Alex Chan and the president Bernard Guasch enough for allowing me to come to such a great club with an amazing fan base."

"I'm eager to meet my new teammates and gain their respect by working hard to go one better this year."

May will add some experience and talent to the Dragons side, who were runners up in Super League XXVI.

Despite winning the League Leader Shield for their regular season play, they lost in a heartbreaking grand final. Losing 10-12 against St Helens, the Dragons will be hoping their new signing will help them win their maiden Super League Champion.

Catalan head coach Steve McNamara is excited about the talent that May brings to his list. He is optimistic about the club's future and what a player of May's calibre can provide his side.

"Tyrone will add great quality, depth and competition for places within our team," McNamara said.

"He arrives as a current Grand Final winner and his versatility and ability to play many positions to a high standard will be a huge asset for us."