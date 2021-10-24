Nathan Cleary and Tyrone May have been cleared of knowledge that friends who entered Queensland for the NRL grand final did so illegally.

While the NRL have cleared them of wrongdoing on that count, it has been revealed they gave the men free tickets to attend the game.

The Daily Telegraph are reporting that the NRL integrity unit didn't take action against the duo for supplying the tickets because they had no knowledge of the fact the men weren't supposed to be in the state.

Queensland police fined the men for entering Queensland the day before the game, however, still attended the decider the following day, sitting with Penrith's family and friends. The NRL provided each team a number of tickets.

The NRL handed down other punishments following the grand final, with Tyrone May fined for an Instagram post, while Cleary and Stephen Crichton were both fined for disrespectful actions shown towards the premiership trophy.

The Panthers then took the decision to stand May down from all club activities indefinitely.

While players are currently on holiday, the teams who finished at the bottom of the ladder will return for pre-season in the coming weeks, while the Panthers and Rabbitohs, who contested the grand final, are due back to pre-season training towards the end of November.

It has been reported that May's future at the club is far from certain, with an upcoming board meeting to determine whether he will be kept as part of the playing squad.

May is off-contract as of November 1, and as yet hasn't been reported to be offered a new deal by the Panthers, or any other club in the competition.