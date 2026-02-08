The Gold Coast Titans finished 2025 at the wrong end of the ladder, but the arrival of Josh Hannay, and pre-season retention moves, could just pave the way for the club to begin their turnaround in 2026.

Things looked somewhat hopeless for the Titans at the end of 2025.

Tino Fa'asuamaleaui was set to leave, a host of others were weighing up their options, Des Hasler had been axed in yet another coaching calamity for the Robina-based club, and the long-term prospects of a turnaround still looked no good.

Fast forward a couple of months though, and Josh Hannay seems to have found a new outlook and lease on the Titans. Fa'asuamaleaui, Beau Fermor and Jayden Campbell have been among the re-signings, while there is genuine hope the blue and gold might finally start to hit their on-field potential.

The Titans certainly have the ability to be a solid team in this competition, but have, for the most part of their existence, struggled to realise it.

There are some big questions around selection for 2026, particularly in the spine, but if Josh Hannay can find improvement and consistency out of key names, then who knows what the limit really might be for the Titans.

Here is how we expect them to line up for the campaign ahead.

Recruitment report

Ins: Adam Christensen (2027), Max Feagai (The Dolphins, 2027), Lachlan Ilias (St George Illawarra Dragons, 2027), Kurtis Morrin (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, 2027), Oliver Pascoe (2027), Luke Sommerton (Penrith Panthers, 2027), Jensen Taumoepeau (2027)

Outs: Jacob Alick-Wiencke (Leigh Leopards), Javon Andrews (Wests Tigers), Reagan Campbell-Gillard (London Broncos), Iszac Fa'asuamaleaui (Catalans Dragons), David Fifita (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Kieran Foran (retired), Carter Gordon (rugby union), Brian Kelly (Parramatta Eels), Alofiana Khan-Pereira (New Zealand Warriors), Ben Liyou (Brisbane Tigers), Ken Maumalo (retired), Sean Mullany (Mackay Cutters), Josiah Pahulu (Melbourne Storm), Sam Stephenson (retired), Thomas Weaver (Castleford Tigers)

Off-contract at end of 2026: Jaimin Jolliffe, Phillip Sami, Sam Verrills

Full squad

Cooper Bai, AJ Brimson, Jayden Campbell, Adam Chrisentensen, Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, Max Feagai, Beau Fermor, Jojo Fifita, Moeaki Fotuaika, Tony Francis, Brock Gray, Klese Haas, Zane Harrison, Arama Hau, Lachlan Ilias, Jaimin Jolliffe, Keano Kini, Kurtis Morrin, Oliver Pascoe, Josh Patston, Chris Randall, Phillip Sami, Luke Sommerton, Jensen Taumeopeau, Sam Verrills

Supplementary contracts: Siale Faeamani, Jett Liu, Tukimihia Simpkins

Who plays where?

Fullback

Some will - and potentially correctly - argue that AJ Brimson is the best fullback at the Titans.

In fact, that he is one of the best, certainly most underrated, fullbacks anywhere in the NRL.

That's not all that far from the truth. For the bulk of Brimson's career, the Gold Coast have always looked a worse outfit when he has either been injured, suspended, or playing in another position.

The Titans do claim to have an answer to Brimson not playing fullback now though, and it would appear to be almost a certainty that Keano Kini, who spend much of 2025 out with a serious back injury, will kick off 2026 in the number one jumper.

Brimson, who will be utilised elsewhere in the side, may not automatically shuffle to the back if Kini is unavailable though, just to avoid messing with the spine.

The case is the same for Jayden Campbell.

That could ultimately mean Jaylan de Groot has a run at fullback if there is an issue, while Jensen Taumeopeau has arrived from Cronulla and is another option.

Wingers

The departure of Alofiana Khan-Pereira to the New Zealand Warriors does allow for some more clarity on the flanks at the Gold Coast.

Jojo Fifita will fairly obviously be the walk-up option on one side of the park, while a lack of depth means Jaylan de Groot should have a walk-up role on the other.

Max Feagai, who joins from the Dolphins, and Phillip Sami are both options on the wing, but there is something of a lack of depth.

Recent reports suggest development player Siale Faeamani has had a tremendous pre-season and could be in the mix.

Centres

The reason Sami and Feagai can't be seriously considered for the wing positions is because they ultimately will likely win the centre roles.

Sami has played there in recent seasons with enough success, while Feagai has shown enough across stints at the Dragons and Dolphins to suggest he is good enough to play first-grade footy on a regular basis.

Again, depth is a little short for the Titans.

AJ Brimson could be used in the centres, but again, it's not where we are naming him, while development option Faeamani can also play in the three-quarters.

Tony Francis has impressed in recent years and probably should be the first main back-up option for the men from the south-east corner of Queensland.

Halves

AJ Brimson clearly needs to be in the Titans' spine somewhere, even if there is disagreement about whether he should be playing the fullback role.

We have him pegged to start the 2026 campaign at five-eighth, while he should be joined by Jayden Campbell in the halves.

Campbell had his first full season at halfback in 2025, doing a solid job of it, so there is no reason to suggest that's about to change.

Lachlan Ilias has joined the club from the St George Illawarra Dragons and probably poses as the main back-up option, or, pending form, threat for minutes.

Middle forwards

The Titans' middle third is the most settled area of the team. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui and Moeaki Fotuaika are one of the competition's better front-row pairings and will absolutely start.

The departure of Reagan Campbell-Gillard removes an option from the club, while Iszac Fa'asuamaleaui has also left.

That should mean Chris Randall moves back into the middle third on a fulltime basis, taking the number 13 jumper.

All the pre-season talk has been that Klese Haas is now a middle third option, and will need to be with the ACL injury to Jaimin Jolliffe, while recruit Kurtis Morrin and rookie Cooper Bai could both have roles to play.

Hooker

Sam Verrills enters a contract year for the Titans and should have a big year for the Gold Coast, playing big minutes and continuing to produce on a consistent basis.

Luke Sommerton joins from the Penrith Panthers as the likely first choice back-up option at dummy half, while Oliver Pascoe is also part of the Top 30 and provides further depth for Hannay's side.

Edge forwards

Depth in the middle third might be a bit short for the Gold Coast, but it certainly isn't on the edge despite the off-season departure of David Fifita to the South Sydney Rabbitohs, with the Gold Coast finally pulling the band-aid off.

Beau Fermor becomes the lead second-rower for the club as he looks to take his game to another level, and will be joined in the starting team by either Brock Gray or Josh Patston.

Arama Hau is the other likely option to feature.

Interchange

Sommerton's arrival from Penrith should win him a bench spot for the Gold Coast, while there will be plenty of forward depth selected.

Kurtis Morrin and Klese Haas should feature on a consistent and regular basis, while the expectation is that Cooper Bai will benefit heavily from Jolliffe's injury.

We are giving the extra two spots to Lachlan Ilias, to cover the halves, and Tony Francis, to cover the backline.

The best 19

1. Keano Kini

2. Jaylan De Groot

3. Phillip Sami

4. Max Feagai

5. Jojo Fifita

6. AJ Brimson

7. Jayden Campbell

8. Moeaki Fotuaika

9. Sam Verrills

10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui

11. Beau Fermor

12. Brock Gray

13. Chris Randall

Interchange

14. Luke Sommerton

15. Klese Haas

16. Cooper Bai

17. Kurtis Morrin

18. Tony Francis

19. Lachlan Ilias

* Jaimin Jolliffe not considered due to ACL injury.