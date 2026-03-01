Michael Maguire has had his long-term coaching future called into question yet again, with his coaching methods continuing to be a hot talking point.

The Broncos had an incredible 2025 campaign, taking out the premiership on the back of a scarcely believable finish to the year led by the form of Reece Walsh.

For Maguire, who coached the New South Wales Blues to a series victory in 2024 before moving to the Broncos for immediate success, it was a jusitifcation of his coaching efforts, but as has been the case at the South Sydney Rabbitohs and Wests Tigers, his coaching methods have been called into question relentlessly.

There has been down time through recent months following the premiership win, but speaking on 2GB Radio, former forward Mark Geyer said he has heard rumblings of issues at Red Hill.

“What I do keep hearing a lot is Madge's name being mentioned ... I'm not gonna say [in] unfriendly [ways], but not in positive ways,” Geyer said on 2GB's The Continuous Call Team.

“That makes me think that someone like Michael Maguire has a shelf life as a coach in the NRL of around three years, because he is so intense.

"Then it is time for him to take his powers and move on somewhere else that needs his help.”

At the height of the issues around Maguire has been his 'tough' methods, with some players not agreeing with the way he trains.

Geyer urged the Broncos to weed out those players before it became a real problem.

“He has got to get rid of them players that keep saying things about him," Geyer said.

Maguire took over from Kevin Walters at the end of 2024 who himself had a number of detractors.