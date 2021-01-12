The Gold Coast Titans have entered the race for Broncos winger Xavier Coates, according to multiple reports.

NRL.com reports that the Broncos have tabled an upgraded deal to the 19-year old in hopes of retaining him.

However, the Titans are looking to snare the young gun from their state counterpart, who is off-contract at the end of 2021.

Coming through the Currumbin Eagles system, the Titans missed their initial chance to secure his services after the Broncos acquired him as a 16-year old in 2017.

“That opportunity can be a tough one to knock back,” Storm great Matt Geyer and Coates’ former high school and club football coach told The Gold Coast Bulletin.

“He’s a Gold Coast boy and he was disappointed the Titans’ junior development system showed no interest when he was young.

“He was always our best and fairest player at Currumbin but he just had no recognition at the next level so at 16 he talked about not playing (rugby league).

“I wish they would have come on board when he was 16 but that chance to play in front of family in a home crowd is some enticement.”

He has been free to field offers from rival clubs since November 1, however, the youngster is reportedly in no rush to make a call on his future having not entered formal negotiations with any camps.

Coates did meet with Storm coach Craig Bellamy and Cowboys coach Todd Payten in December.

It is believed that he will not make a call on his future until he does a full pre-season under new coach Kevin Walters.

Coates has played 15 NRL games for the Broncos since making his first-grade debut in 2019, including 12 appearances last season.

A PNG international, he also represented Queensland for the first time in the 2020 State of Origin series.