The Sydney Roosters were handed a brutal blow earlier this week, when Mark Nawaqanitawase informed the club of his intention to depart the NRL at the end of his contract.

Currently locked in at Bondi until the end of 2026, the star winger has revealed why he has decided to return to rugby union following his NRL stint.

While many believe the 2027 Rugby World Cup may have played a role in his decision to switch codes, Nawaqanitawase has admitted there are a few things he misses about playing rugby.

"I love the game of union," Nawaqanitawase told ABC Pacific.

"There are a lot of things that I miss."

He said he feels restricted in rugby league, preferring the freedom that comes with union.

"I guess the freedom [is something I miss]," he said.

"If you come to league, I guess you're kind of stuck to one side; it's very structured.

"So in that sense, I miss that part where I could roam and get up to doing different things on any side."

The speedy outside back went on to highlight the travel opportunities that come with union, which has played a huge role in his decision to return to union.

"The cool thing about union is you can travel the world,” Nawaqanitawase said.

"Travelling the world and just meeting different cultures and different people … is an experience I wish all people could experience."

Nawaqanitawase will return to union in 2027.