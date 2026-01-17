South Sydney Rabbitohs captain Cam Murray has offered an update on several of the club's biggest names as the club edges closer to its first pre-season hit-out against the Dragons.

After an injury-ravaged 2025 campaign, Souths are finally beginning to see some stability return, with Murray himself set to lead the side after missing all but one game last season due to a ruptured Achilles suffered during a pre-season training session.

The lock returned in Round 27 and says a strong off-season has left him feeling ready, albeit with some understandable nerves.

"I'm as confident as I can be," Murray said at a media appearance for Asics.

"There's still going to be nerves, no doubt.

"Probably more than normal for the start of the season, because of how much footy I missed last year."

The Rabbitohs were decimated by injuries throughout 2025, forcing constant changes to their spine and backline.

With the new season approaching, Murray revealed the club is still working through positional decisions, particularly surrounding Latrell Mitchell.

It is expected Mitchell will move into the centres full-time to accommodate the recently re-signed Jye Gray at fullback, though Murray indicated nothing has been fully locked in.

"I think Latrell's best position is still being weighed up, to be honest," Murray said.

"There's lots of experiments getting thrown around at training at the moment."

After a season spent largely on the sidelines, Murray's return looms as one of the Rabbitohs' most significant boosts heading into 2026.