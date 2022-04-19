Plenty of changes are likely for Round 7 of the NRL season, with teams to be named just 22 hours after the completion of the previous weekend's action.

Here is all the latest team news ahead of squads being announced at 4pm (AEST) on Tuesday afternoon.

Cronulla Sharks vs Manly Sea Eagles

Cronulla Sharks

The Sharks are set for a major shake up, with players injured and others to return. The Sharks are likely to be without Dale Finucane (concussion) and Braden Hamlin-Uele (pec) for their clash with the Sea Eagles. That will push Cameron McInnes from the second row to lock, and bring either Aiden Tolman or Andrew Fifita into the starting side at prop. There will be no need for an extra player on the bench though, with Briton Nikora to return in the second row, and Teig Wilton to be left to fight for a starting spot with Wade Graham, who is also due back.

The non-starter will come from the bench. It's also thought Sione Katoa is no sure thing to return from an ankle injury after being a late out against the Storm last week. That could open the path for Matt Ikuvalu to make his return from an ankle injury, while Connor Tracey is also due back, but may struggle to find a place in the starting 13, instead potentially replacing Braydon Trindall as the bench utility.

Manly Sea Eagles

The Sea Eagles will welcome back Martin Taupau and Morgan Harper from coronavirus. Taupau will slot straight into the front row for Toafofoa Sipley, who will be lucky to retain a spot at all given the form of Sean Keppie and Taniela Paseka, as well as the fact he only played 20 minutes against the Titans.

Harper comes back into the centres and could take the spot of Tolutau Koula, but his return could also see Christian Tuipulotu shunted out of the side, with Koula either playing wing or fullback. Should he be picked at number one, Reuben Garrick would move to the wing.

Brisbane Broncos vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Brisbane Broncos

In the only Friday night game, it's understood Te Maire Martin is a chance to return to the NRL at fullback after being pictured training there yesterday, with Tesi Niu to miss up to four months with a Grade 3 hamstring strain.

If Martin doesn't play at the back, Selwyn Cobbo is likely to shuffle to fullback, bringing one of Brenko Lee, Jordan Pereira, Delouise Hoeter or Ethan Quai-Ward into the side. Hoeter played at centre last week, but will be dropped for this week's game with Herbie Farnworth returning.

Payne Haas and Thomas Flegler will be back as well from their respective suspensions. Haas is likely to be a straight swap for Corey Jensen, while Kennan Palasia could hold onto his starting role in the side, with Flegler either playing at lock or from the bench. Rhys Kennedy is the likely player to drop out, with Kobe Hetherington coming from the bench if Flegler is picked at lock.

Canterbury Bulldogs

Braidon Burns will miss out with a hamstring injury, which is likely to see Aaron Schoupp return to the side. Chris Patolo is unlikely to pass concussion protocols and will be replaced in the second row by the returning Corey Waddell, who was a late scratching last week.

North Queensland Cowboys vs Gold Coast Titans

North Queensland Cowboys

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow is due back from a knee injury after almost being ready to go last week. What that means for Scott Drinkwater, who has been excellent in the role, is a mystery, however, it could be a straight swap. Both Griffin Neame and Jamayne Taunoa-Brown should also return from concussion, with Connelly Lemuelu the most likely to make way, although it remains to be seen if there will be a spot for both props.

Gold Coast Titans

Jayden Campbell will come straight into the side for Jamayne Isaako as he returns from injury. Corey Thompson, who missed out last week, is also a chance to play on the wing for Phillip Sami or Greg Marzhew, with Justin Holbrook having a selection headache on his hands.

Wests Tigers vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

Wests Tigers

The Tigers will face another stiff test after their Easter Monday victory as they take on South Sydney. Jake Simpkin is out with an ankle injury, the severity of which is yet to be determined. That will bring Jacob Liddle straight back into the side at dummy half. Ken Maumalo is also likely to be out with a knee injury, which will push Starford To'a to the wing and Luke Garner to the centres - which was exactly how the Tigers were going to line up yesterday until an hour before kick-off. Kelma Tuilagi could also face a suspension for a late shot on Mitchell Moses - charges will be released on Tuesday morning.

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Davvy Moale should return to the Rabbitohs bench for Isaiah Tass, although why he missed last week is still unclear. No other changes are expected for Jason Demetriou's winning outfit.

Newcastle Knights vs Parramatta Eels

Newcastle Knights

Adam Clune is likely to return after missing a single week, which will move Phoenix Crossland back to the bench and Simi Sasagi out of the side.

Parramatta Eels

More problems have risen out of the Easter Monday clash for Parramatta, with another backline star in Tom Opacic going down with what looked like a throat or neck injury. He is unlikely to play, however, Sean Russell could make his return with the club recently stating he would return somewhere between Round 8 and 10. Should that happen, Russell will slot onto the wing, with Will Penisini moving back to the centres. If it doesn't happen, then Hayze Perham is likely to be the next cab off the rank in the centres. Reagan Campbell-Gillard will also likely miss games with an ankle injury, but that is offset by the return of Junior Paulo from suspension.

Penrith Panthers vs Canberra Raiders

Penrith Panthers

The Panthers aren't expected to make any changes this week.

Canberra Raiders

Xavier Savage suffered a shoulder injury in his return, and at any rate, Ricky Stuart just about blew a gasket talking about him in the post-match press conference. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad also hobbled off with a leg injury, which could see Jordan Rapana move to fullback, and either Sebastian Kris or Jarrod Croker join the backline, with Semi Valemei moving to the wing. Matt Frawley is likely to come back in on the bench for Savage.

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Sydney Roosters

St George Illawarra Dragons

The Dragons are coming off a win and with no injuries, are unlikely to make changes this week, although Jayden Sullivan had a monster outing in the NSW Cup last week, and calls will continue for Tyrell Sloan to return at the back.

Sydney Roosters

The Roosters are likely to retain Joseph Sualii on the wing, which means Kevin Naiqama, Paul Momirovski and Billy Smith are left fighting for one centre spot in the backline. Drew Hutchison will also swap back to the bench, with Sam Verrills to start at number nine.

Melbourne Storm vs New Zealand Warriors

Melbourne Storm

Ryan Papenhuyzen's ankle has a question mark on it, however, Melbourne officials are confident a nine-day turnaround will be enough for him to make it onto the field. He will be named, but Nick Meaney would move to fullback if he can't play, with Dean Ieremia likely to come back in on the wing. Jesse Bromwich and Kenneath Bromwich will return with Brandon Smith and Trent Loiero moving back to the bench, while two of Tyran Wishart, Tepai Moeroa, Chris Lewis and Alec MacDonald will move to the reserves list.

New Zealand Warriors

Shaun Johnson and Josh Curran have both been cleared by Nathan Brown of serious problems are suffering knee knocks last week, with the only change likely being Jazz Tevaga's return in the forwards for Taniela Otukolo.