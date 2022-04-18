A thrilling Easter Monday clash between the Parramatta Eels and Wests Tigers has seen multiple players go down with injuries.

It was a Jackson Hastings field goal from 45 metres out on the final play of the game which eventually got the Tigers home over the Eels for their first win of the season by 22 points to 20.

All of Ken Maumalo, Jake Simpkin, Reagan Campbell-Gillard and Tom Opacic were unable to complete the contest.

Reagan Campbell-Gillard was the first of the quartet forced off the field in the 57th minute with a right ankle injury.

The powerful Parramatta prop, who had played the game unchanged until that point, had run 152 metres in just 14 carries during his second excellent performance in a row.

A New South Wales State of Origin candidate, it had appeared his ankle became twisted in attempting to tackle Maumalo.

Fox Sports sideline reporter Jake Duke confirmed it would be a nervous wait for scans in the case of Campbell-Gillard.

"Reagan Campbell-Gillard is also out for the game," Duke said on the Parramatta prop.

"He has got that right ankle injury. He will need scans as well."

Simpkin appeared to have the most serious of the injuries just a few minutes later, with his ankle appearing to twist badly in a tackle.

An injury which had all the hallmarks of a syndesmosis injury, Simpkin was pictured on the sideline with crutches and his foot in ice.

"It's an ankle injury," Duke said.

"It could be a serious one, but they will obviously need scans to confirm that.

"He is down here on the bench on crutches and has ice on the ankle as well."

Maumalo was next off the field, forced off with a knee injury which was heavily strapped coming into the game and believed to be a part of the reason he wasn't originally named when the Tigers announced their team on Tuesday for the clash.

"Ken Maumalo, he is out for the game. It's a right knee injury," Duke added.

"He had it heavily strapped heading into the game."

Tom Opacic was the last from the field, appearing to suffer a throat injury as he attempted to make a tackle.

The Parramatta centre was looking as if he would need the medical cab to be driven off the ground for a period of time before eventually being able to walk off the park.

It's unclear at this stage what sort of injury the outside back has picked up, with Parramatta hopeful he will be able to play next week rather than be added to a long list of casualties in the back five, which includes Maika Sivo, Haze Dunster and Sean Russell.