Formerly medically retired New Zealander Te Maire Martin could be set to make his NRL return this weekend for the Brisbane Broncos.

Martin was pictured training at fullback on Monday for Kevin Walters' side, as the coach grapples with how to replace injured young gun Tesi Niu.

Te Marie Martin training at fullback for the Broncos today. Selwyn Cobbo still on right wing. Herbie Farnworth back training at left centre after missing last week’s game with a knee injury. @9NewsQueensland @NRLonNine — Adam Jackson (@AdamJackson_9) April 18, 2022

Niu will miss a period of up to four months, pending on whether he needs surgery or not, after suffering a Grade 3 hamstring strain.

Even without surgery, Niu will miss up to ten weeks in a cruel blow for the already battling Broncos, who were blown out by the Penrith Panthers on Friday evening in their Round 6 clash.

The loss left the Broncos sitting in 14th spot on the NRL ladder with just two wins from their first six starts after an off-season which saw plenty of hope for the Red Hill-based club.

It was thought Niu would be replaced by Selwyn Cobbo, meaning Walters would simply need to fill a wing spot with one of Brenko Lee, Jordan Pereira, Delouise Hoeter or Ethan Quai-Ward, however, Martin training at the back indicates Walters may not go down that path.

The coach wanting Cobbo to remain on the wing was the tactic he employed during the opening rounds of the competition as well, when Jamayne Isaako played at fullback as Niu recovered from an off-season injury.

Isaako has now moved to the Gold Coast Titans however on a short-term deal for the remainder of 2022 before linking up with the Dolphins for 2023, leaving Walters without a second-choice fullback with NRL experience in the position.

Should Martin be selected when teams are confirmed at 4pm (AEDT) this afternoon, it will be his 56th NRL game, but first since the 2019 season. He medically retired from the game in January of 2020 due to a bleed on the brain.

He had finished his NRL career with a handful of games at fullback during his time at the North Queensland Cowboys, where he had been unable to lock down a spot in the halves.

On medical advice, he returned through club rugby in New Zealand late last year and was picked up on a development deal with the Brisbane Broncos.

He has begun the year playing for the Wynnum Manly Seagulls in the QLD Cup, playing at five-eighth in all four games to date, guiding his side to two wins, with a try and a pair of try assists to his name.