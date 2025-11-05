The Manly Sea Eagles have bolstered their forward stocks, signing a former St George Illawarra Dragons back-rower on a two-year contract.

One of nine players farewelled by the Dragons at the end of the 2024 NRL season, Jackson Shereb took his talents to the Norths Devils in the QLD Cup for the 2025 campaign, in which he had a stellar year.

In 20 matches for the Devils, he scored six tries, made seven line-breaks, averaged 97 running metres per game and made 577 total tackles at a 92.3 per cent efficiency rate.

This has seen the 23-year-old rewarded with a two-year contract from the Manly Sea Eagles until the end of the 2027 season.

Yet to debut in first-grade, Shereb came through the Dragons' pathways system, where he played in the Under-19s SG Ball Cup for the Illawarra Steelers before progressing into the club's Under-21 Jersey Flegg Cup.

Primarily playing in the back-row, he has demonstrated significant promise on the field and is also able to play in the centres, which illustrates his versatility as a player.