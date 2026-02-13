Jock Madden has shared the reasoning behind his decision to return to the West Tigers, adding depth and experience to Benji Marshall's halves ahead of the new season.

The 25-year-old playmaker, who made his NRL debut for the club in 2021, returns after spending the past three seasons with the Brisbane Broncos.

Madden said a strong push from Marshall played a key role in his decision to come back to Concord.

“Benji and my manager sort of had a bit of a discussion there, but there was a big drive factor from Benji, and it's really good to be back,” Madden told Fox Sports.

Marshall's influence stretches back to Madden's first stint at the club, when the former premiership-winning five-eighth was still playing.

“He knows the game really well, and he instils a lot of confidence in you as well. To be mentored by him and coached by him, I'm really looking forward to it and excited for it.”

“When I first started here, he was still playing, and he taught me a lot and showed me a lot about the game back then, too.”

Madden, regarded as a mature and level-headed organiser with a strong kicking game, said the timing was right to return to the NRL rather than explore options abroad after interest from clubs such as Hull FC.

“Overseas didn't really drive me in this part of my career at the moment, so being back here is a really good opportunity,” he added.

Whilst Luai and Doueihi are reportedly set to line up in the halves, with young gun Latu Fainu training as a bench option, Madden is committed to making a name for himself in the spine.

“I want to be playing week in, week out. I can control what I can do out in the training park at the moment here and want to put my best foot forward.”

“We're all really good mates, and we all get along really well. When we go out in the training park, we all challenge each other and push ourselves for those high standards,” Madden added.

Marshall believes Madden's return will bolster the squad both on and off the field.

"Jock is a smart player with a strong kicking game and a great work ethic."

"He will be a valuable addition to our squad on and off the field. We look forward to welcoming him back.”