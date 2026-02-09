Lawton, who made his club debut for Hull KR in the Betfred Challenge Cup last weekend, has made the bold claim that the northern English club trains harder than the NRL systems he has been in.

He played a substantial role for the Kingston Rovers in their vicious 104-0 victory over Lock Lane on the weekend, as they prepare to take on the Brisbane Broncos at MKM Stadium on February 19.

The crafty dummy half revealed to NRL.com that he has been blown away by the standards set by the entire club surrounding training, claiming everybody is competing for a top spot in the first-grade side.

“They train harder here", Lawton said.

“I'll swear that: they train hard here. That's what enticed me as well. I'd heard from (players) when they come over here, how hard they train and how physical as well.

“And when I came here, I was pretty impressed with how the boys went. It's top-notch. You can see why they've had so much success because what they do out there (on the training field) replicates on the field."

Lawton has spent time at four clubs over his NRL career, playing 115 NRL matches with the North Queensland Cowboys, Manly Sea Eagles, New Zealand Warriors, and the Gold Coast Titans.

The Murwillumbah-born athlete has headed over to England in a bid to challenge himself, step out of his comfort zone, and continue to develop into a strong leader in the Robins' side, and was taken aback by the competitiveness of the English outfit.

“I don't like sitting in one place the whole time. I like change. I try to chase opportunity," he added.

“Whoever gives you the next shot is where I want to be - especially at a club like this that competes on everything, that's hungry, that trains hard.

“It's too good to pass up and the success they've had in the 2025 season, I think it's silly not to take that opportunity.”

Hull KR will be in red-hot form when they host the Broncos, in what will be a hostile environment for the travelling Aussie side.

The Brisbane-based club will have to be at its best to come away with the World Club Challenge title, which is currently held by the Wigan Warriors from 2024.

The northern-English club will then travel to Las Vegas to take on the