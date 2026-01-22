Just one week after Shaun Wane departed from England Rugby League, Jamie Soward has sensationally resigned as head coach of Fetu Samoa.

He spent three years in the role, guiding the nation to qualify for this year's World Cup with victories over Tonga and Fiji, as well as improving the Fetu Samoa's IRL World Ranking from 20th to fifth.

But Soward, who was recently appointed head coach of the North Coast Men's Rugby League Country Championship squad, believed he could no longer commit to the duties expected of him for the 2026 RLWC.

Rugby League Samoa released a statement that highlighted their understanding of Soward's decision.

"While we are sorry to see Sowie go, we respect his decision and understand the importance of doing what's best for him, his new role and especially his family," RLS president Ponifasio Vasa said.

"We appreciate all his efforts and work during his tenure, and acknowledge the foundations he and his team paved to ensure the success of the team moving forward."

The 41-year-old's departure brings the tally to four head coaches who have resigned before the tournament.

This includes the aforementioned Wane, as well as Tahnie Norris and Romain Maillot who left the Papua New Guinea Rugby Football League and the Federation Francaise de Rugby XIII respectively.

As for Fetu Samoa, they will be scrambling to find a new head coach with less than nine months till the blockbuster opening round clash with the Jillaroos at the World Cup.