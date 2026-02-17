Brisbane Broncos utility Ben Hunt is expected to play on past 2026 as the Red Hill side prepares for a change of guard when some of their most experienced players move from the club at year's end.

The bombshell of Payne Haas agreeing to a three-year deal with the South Sydney Rabbitohs starting in 2027 caught many by surprise and will leave a huge gap to be filled in the Broncos' forward pack.

Along with Adam Reynolds announcing his retirement at the end of this year, there is plenty of experience and talent leaving Brisbane.

It looks like their prayer will come in the form of veteran utility Hunt, who is keen to keep the seasons coming as long as his body is holding up well.

As per the Courier Mail, Hunt says at this stage, he is enjoying his time in the game and is still hungry for success; however, one day it may change.

"I seem to be getting that question a lot the last few days (about his future) after what's happened with Payne and Reyno," Hunt told Courier Mail.

"I haven't made a decision at all.

"If I feel like I can keep playing on, I will - and at the moment I still feel like I can.

"I know it's only pre-season and we have a long season to go.

"But I'm feeling good, I still enjoy the game as much as ever.

"Look, I might get to a point during the year, or over the next four or five weeks, where I might make a call (to retire), but at the moment I honestly haven't thought about giving it away."

It comes as Jonah Pezet is arriving in Brisbane next year to take over the reins of Reynolds.

Pezet, who is currently at the Parramatta Eels on a unique 'stopover' deal for one season, is earmarked as the long-term halfback for the Broncos moving forward in 2027.

If Hunt decides to play on again next year, his presence and leadership will be extremely valuable to Pezet and his trajectory as a dominant, chief play-making seven in the competition.

The Broncos' drought-breaking premiership last year is another reason that has kept the fire in Hunt's belly, saying he is hungry to replicate the feeling of lifting the trophy in October.

"I started to doubt if it would ever happen for me," Hunt said.

"I had periods where I thought, ‘Is it time to give up on the dream?', but I felt as long as I was healthy and fit, I would try to win a premiership, and it all fell into place for me last year.

"Now, the driving force for me is to get back there again.

"Once you get a taste of it, you want to get back there and do it all over again.

"I don't know if it sounds greedy, but you work so hard to get one premiership, so you think, ‘Why not go for it again?'

"I'm as driven and passionate and eager to get another premiership ring this year."

Hunt will start at hooker for the club's endeavour across the globe for the World Club Challenge against Hull KR on February 19.