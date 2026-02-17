Hull KR have locked in their squad for one of the biggest games in the club's modern history, naming the men entrusted with taking on the Brisbane Broncos in the World Club Challenge.

The Robins will carry the pride of the Super League onto the global stage, with anticipation building around how they match up against the NRL premiers.

Selection has offered a clear insight into the balance of grit and flair head coach Willie Peters is backing for the occasion.

With the squad confirmed, all roads lead to a heavyweight showdown that promies intensity from the opening whistle.

New recruit Tom Amone will make his club, while Mikey Lewis gets the all-clear to play in the game.

Nine former NRL players make up the lineup.

Hull KR Lineup

Interchange

15. Sam Luckley

16. Jai Whitbread

17. Rhyse Martin

19. Karl Lawton

18th Man:

18. Jack Brown

Reserves:

14. Jack Broadbent

22. Billy Leyland

29. Tom Whitehead

Hull KR will take on the Brisbane Broncos on Friday 20 February 6:30am AEDT.