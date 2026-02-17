Hull KR have locked in their squad for one of the biggest games in the club's modern history, naming the men entrusted with taking on the Brisbane Broncos in the World Club Challenge.
The Robins will carry the pride of the Super League onto the global stage, with anticipation building around how they match up against the NRL premiers.
Selection has offered a clear insight into the balance of grit and flair head coach Willie Peters is backing for the occasion.
With the squad confirmed, all roads lead to a heavyweight showdown that promies intensity from the opening whistle.
New recruit Tom Amone will make his club, while Mikey Lewis gets the all-clear to play in the game.
Nine former NRL players make up the lineup.
Hull KR Lineup
- Arthur Mourgue
- Tom Davies
- Peta Hiku
- Oliver Gildart
- Joe Burgess
- Mikey Lewis
- Tyrone May
- Sauaso Sue
- Jez Litten
- Tom Amone
- Dean Hadley
- James Batchelor
- Elliott Minchella
Interchange
15. Sam Luckley
16. Jai Whitbread
17. Rhyse Martin
19. Karl Lawton
18th Man:
18. Jack Brown
Reserves:
14. Jack Broadbent
22. Billy Leyland
29. Tom Whitehead
Hull KR will take on the Brisbane Broncos on Friday 20 February 6:30am AEDT.
Get set for the footy with the FREE Zero Tackle 2026 NRL Season Guide! Packed with 130+ pages of player profiles, team previews, insights and analysis, the 2026 NRL Season Guide is built for fans who want the full picture. Download your free Season Guide HERE.