Former Penrith Panthers hooker Soni Luke has secured an NRL lifeline, signing a Top 30 contract with the North Queensland Cowboys ahead of the 2026 season.

Luke, a Tongan international, was among several players farewelled by Penrith at the end of last season but has now found a new opportunity in Townsville following a strong showing at the 2025 Pacific Championships.

The 29-year-old had initially signed a NSW Cup deal with the South Sydney Rabbitohs for the upcoming season and was spotted training with their reserve-grade squad throughout the pre-season.

However, the Cowboys moved quickly to bolster their depth at hooker, offering Luke a spot in their Top 30, according to Fox Sports.

Luke spent the past four seasons at the Panthers, making 26 first-grade appearances during the club's dominant era.

While opportunities were limited behind Penrith's established spine, he proved a reliable option when called upon and adds valuable experience to North Queensland's squad.

He is expected to serve as the primary backup to incumbent hooker Reed Mahoney, providing cover and competition in a key position as the Cowboys look to solidify their roster ahead of the new campaign.

For Luke, the move represents a crucial chance to extend his NRL career after uncertainty surrounding his future late last year.

For the Cowboys, it's a low-risk signing that brings depth, professionalism and international experience to their hooking rotation.