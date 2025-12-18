Trent Merrin, a former representative forward for Australia and the NSW Blues, has avoided conviction after stealing $140,000 worth of cryptocurrency from another individual.

Despite pleading guilty to dishonestly obtaining a financial advantage by deception, Merrin has avoided conviction and was instead sentenced to a conditional release order without conviction for 18 months, per The Illawarra Mercury.

"My role as magistrate, it's heavily weighted in relation to punishment, deterrence, making someone accountable for their actions," Magistrate Douglass said at the hearing.

"You could be a good vehicle to deter people ... if it's warranted, the media could be a good conduit. The courts will deal with you in a robust way."

Retiring from the NRL in 2021, Merring made 225 first-grade appearances in the NRL for the St George Illawarra Dragons - in two separate stints - and Penrith Panthers.

During this time, he became a one-time premiership winner with the Dragons in 2010, coming from the interchange bench. He also represented the NSW Blues (13 games) and Australian Kangaroos (7 games).

Following his retirement, he has launched 'Azure Partners' to help other football players prepare for public scrutiny and launched a podcast with Jake Marketo, called The Lost Boys.

"What my client actually did was pay an amount up to $140,000, paid him extra plus interest," Merrin's lawyer Paul McGirr said.

"My client wasn't trying to hide anything ...he never wanted to permanently deprive.

"He wants to rekindle things with his very good mate, Mr Ellis."