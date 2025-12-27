Dylan Farrell, a former NRL centre for the South Sydney Rabbitohs and St George Illawarra Dragons, has signed with a new team, which will see him continue his rugby league playing career ahead of next season.

Last playing in the NRL in 2015, Farrell has agreed to join the Woy Woy Roosters, who compete in the Rugby League Central Coast competition and are coming off a 2025 campaign in which they finished in sixth place on the ladder - the Kincumber Colts won the premiership.

Returning to the field, the 34-year-old brings 90 matches of NRL experience to the squad, having played 70 games for the South Sydney Rabbitohs and a further 20 appearances for the St George Illawarra Dragons.

Scoring a total of 32 trues during his time in first-grade, he announced his retirement from professional rugby league at the end of the 2015 NRL season.

"The Woy Woy Roosters are excited to announce the return of ex-NRL star and proud Roosters junior Dylan Farrell," a club statement read.

"From the local fields of Woy Woy to the big lights of the NRL with the Rabbitohs and Dragons, Dylan is bringing elite-level experience, professionalism, and a deep love for the club back where it all began.

"A true Rooster returning home. Big body. Big game. Big impact."