The race for the NRL finals saw some intriguing results last weekend, with two top-four candidates falling well short of the mark, and plenty of points being scored.

This weekend promises yet more intriguing storylines as the competition rolls into Round 22 and its final six weeks.

Lachlan Galvin returns to play the Wests Tigers, the Cronulla Sharks chase a crucial two points against the North Queensland Cowboys, and the Manly Sea Eagles put plenty on the line in the race for a top eight spot against the Sydney Roosters.

The New Zealand Warriors will also try to turn things around against the Dolphins, while the Broncos need to get back on the horse, so to speak, against the injury-ravaged South Sydney Rabbitohs.

It was a disappointing week last time out in the try-scoring prediction stakes, but we did land our value play of the week in Jeremiah Nanai.

Here are our five likely try-scorers for Round 22.

Selwyn Cobbo (Brisbane Broncos)

Cobbo returns to first-grade this week with a serious point to prove after his axing.

Michael Maguire's decision to drop both wingers after a loss last weekend is a curious one, but there is little doubt the Broncos will be fired up to put away an injury-plagued Rabbitohs.

Don't be surprised if the entire back five goes over, but Cobbo should be in absolutely everything.

Brian To'o (Penrith Panthers)

For such a well-rounded winger - maybe the best in the NRL - To'o is not the most prolific of try-scorers, but he certainly makes the most of his opportunities.

He has four in nine games this year, but has now gone four without a try, and a clash with the defensively woeful Gold Coast Titans should see him get opportunities to cross here.

Sebastian Kris (Canberra Raiders)

There will be points in this game - lots of them.

The Dragons have made teams work to beat them at both ends of the park in recent weeks, and the Raiders can be prone to a lapse or three in defence, but just as quickly make up for it in attack.

Centre Sebastian Kris has had an excellent year when it comes to finding the tryline, and should do so again here against the defensively susceptible Dragons.

James Tedesco (Sydney Roosters)

Tedesco, if it's even possible, seems to be getting better with age.

The Roosters may not be at the top of the table, but if they do make the finals, he is going to be the key man as he has been all season in an understrength outfit.

This may be their most important game of the run home, too. Tedesco has scored in five of his last eight games and could extend that record here.

Sione Katoa (Cronulla Sharks)

The North Queensland Cowboys picked up a win last weekend, but it wouldn't have exactly lifted spirits all that much in Townsville.

The Dragons almost mounted a comeback, and the defence at times was abject.

The Sharks, who themselves have been on an inconsistent yo-yo ride this year, should fancy their chances here, and if they do, they'll follow the trend of going around the Cowboys.

Value play of the week - Lachlan Galvin (Canterbury Bulldogs)

This is almost written in the stars.

Galvin scored on his debut at the Bulldogs, and now gets a chance to do the same against his former club.

The Tigers were awful last week, and their defence doesn't move fast enough laterally to stop Canterbury's ball movement. Galvin, in support, should be a special to score here.