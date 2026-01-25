Why his role is so important

Latrell Mitchell remains one of the most influential and game breaking players in the NRL. Even when South Sydney have struggled, the moments of brilliance, physical dominance and confidence he brings to the side have been unmatched. His shift back to centre in 2026 is a critical move, not just tactically, but physically.

At fullback, Latrell has struggled to stay on the park, often unable to string together long injury free runs due to the workload and defensive demands of the role. Playing in the centres allows South Sydney to protect his body, reduce his total involvements, and maximise his impact when he does touch the football. He is still one of the best centres in the game, with the size, footwork, ball playing ability and finishing power to destroy opposition edges.

One of the biggest weapons in Latrell's game is his ball playing, and nowhere is that more evident than his combination with Alex Johnston. Johnston is one of the best wingers the modern game has seen, always in position, always alive to opportunities, and always ready to finish anything half a chance. That combination has been a cornerstone of South Sydney's attack for years, and it is a major reason Johnston is on track to break the all time try scoring record.

Latrell's ability to hold defenders, engage the line, and put Johnston into space is elite. Not every winger in the competition has Johnston's instincts, timing and finishing ability, and not every winger in South Sydney's system can replicate that output. That makes Latrell's role even more important in maintaining attacking cohesion out wide. If Johnston is unavailable at any point, Latrell will need to ensure those same standards, timing and combinations are built with whoever replaces him.

With Wayne Bennett rebuilding this side around stability, structure and fitness, Latrell's ability to stay healthy and provide consistent impact will shape everything South Sydney do in attack. His presence alone changes how teams defend. If Latrell is fit, confident and engaged, Souths become a far more dangerous side.

What needs to improve

The biggest area for Latrell is durability and defensive consistency. His attacking ceiling has never been questioned. The issue has always been availability and execution over long stretches of the season.

At centre, his defensive reads and commitment in the line must tighten. Opposition teams will target his edge, especially early in the season, to test his fitness and concentration. At times in recent years he has drifted in and out of games, offering moments of brilliance followed by long periods of low involvement. That cannot continue. He must stay physically engaged, make his tackles, communicate clearly with his edge back rower and winger, and hold his shape defensively.

Offensively, his ball playing choices need to become more disciplined. He does not need to force miracle plays every time he touches the ball. Sometimes his presence is enough to hold defenders and create space for others.

Staying composed, picking his moments, and trusting the structure will be critical. If Alex Johnston is unavailable at any stage, Latrell will also need to adjust his game to build combinations with different wingers who do not naturally read the game the same way Johnston does. That adaptability will be important for South Sydney's attacking consistency.

Why his improvement matters

South Sydney cannot contend in 2026 without Latrell Mitchell playing close to his best for most of the season. His move to centre is designed to give him the best chance of doing exactly that. If he stays on the park, defends consistently, and brings controlled aggression in attack, the entire South Sydney backline benefits. It stabilises their edges, takes pressure off their halves, and allows players like Campbell Graham, Cody Walker and Alex Johnston to operate with more space and confidence.

Latrell's ball playing partnership with Johnston is one of the most lethal combinations in the competition. If that continues to fire, South Sydney's left edge remains a constant threat.

If injuries disrupt that combination, Latrell's ability to recreate that cohesion with other players becomes just as important. Wayne Bennett has backed Latrell to be a leader in this new era. That leadership now needs to be visible in effort areas, discipline and reliability, not just highlight moments. If Latrell gets this right, South Sydney become a genuine finals threat. If he doesn't, their entire 2026 campaign becomes fragile.