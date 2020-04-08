The ARL Commission is reportedly set to rubber stamp the return of the NRL tomorrow, with May 21st or 28th date in mind.

There are a few different options on the table as it stands, but with a return to the field set for approximately seven weeks time from now, let’s see what it means for rugby league.

How would it work?

As is stands, there’s two proposals in front of the NRL.

The first is a Sydney-based campaign, spanning 13 rounds, meaning every club will play each other once, 15 rounds including the two that have already taken place. While the report does not specify where, it is presumed Penrith is the ideal location with four training fields, a playing field plus training facilities.

The second option is splitting the competition in two conferences, one Sydney conference and one non-Sydney conference. It’s believed that if this is to happen, the Dragons would be the Sydney club to join Newcastle, Brisbane, Canberra, New Zealand, North Queensland, Melbourne and the Gold Coast in the other conference.

It’s believe the first option is the preferred choice at this stage. Players from Sydney clubs would be allowed to stay home, while players from non-NSW clubs would be forced to spend at least two weeks in Sydney at a time due to border restrictions. Newcastle and Canberra players will be allowed to travel from home to Sydney on game day.

What about the New Zealand Warriors?

It appears that the Warriors will be granted exceptions by the Australian and New Zealand governments, meaning the club can still take part in the 2020 season despite the current restrictions in place.

Players from the club will still be required to self isolate for 14 days as per required, however players will still be able to train together.

Will points from the first two rounds carry over?

In short, yes.

The NRL has assured clubs that points from the opening fortnight of the competition will still stand in a huge boost to clubs like Newcastle and Penrith who have won both of their games, and a hindrance to the Roosters who are winless thus far.

The competition is slated to run for a further 13 rounds before finals, which means a 15 round season inclusive of the already played two games. This means that every team will play each other once in 2020, and being at a mutual ground will see the competition as fair as ever.

It’s yet to be seen how many Friday night games at Penrith Stadium that Brisbane will be given.

How will State of Origin work?

As it stand, State of Origin will still go ahead.

The three-game series is still likely to take place mid-season, however pushed further back than the late May/early June date that the series usually kicks off.

This will give players ample time to put their names forward, however, it’s likely that similar squads to 2019 will be chosen barring injury/suspension.

The plan to take a game to Adelaide in 2020 has already been scrapped, so whether all three games would take place at a mutual ground for all three games, or play two in Sydney and one in Queensland (or vice versa), is still unknown.

There is still potential that the series may be moved until after the Grand Final (which is still slated for the October long weekend at this stage) in a bid to raise much needed revenue, with fans likely to be allowed to attend by then, however that’s still a presumption at this stage.

What happens if a player tests positive to COVID-19?

If a current player has a positive test returned between now and the kick-off date, it’s likely we’ll once again see the season suspended.

If a player were to announce today that they had coronavirus, it may not necessarily mean the cancellation of the idea, due to the fact that players are all currently isolating at home as the rest of the public are. Because they aren’t in contact physically with other staff members or players means while they are excluded, the competition can still carry on.

However, if a player is to test positive once team training/playing resumes, a season suspension seems likely, due to the fact that all players that have trained or played against the individual will require testing.

It would be a similar scenario is a staff member where to contract the disease, however that comes down to the kind of involvement said individual would have had with the playing group.

No fans will be in attendance unless the government clears all social distancing rules, however it appears certain that at least for the entirety of the regular season, we’ll be watching from the safety of our home.

Regardless, if reports ring true, rugby league is BACK!