The South Sydney Rabbitohs believe they have unlocked the best version of David Fifita, with club captain Cameron Murray declaring the star recruit ready to explode after five underwhelming seasons on the Gold Coast Titans.

Fifita, one of the most physically gifted forwards in the NRL, has impressed throughout his first pre-season in red and green following his move from the Titans.

Murray says the 26-year-old looks refreshed, fit and fully committed as he prepares for a fresh start under supercoach Wayne Bennett.

Speaking at an ASICS event in Sydney, Murray revealed Fifita has attacked his rehab and conditioning with intent after recovering from a foot injury.

"He's been really good, and he's really impressed me," Murray said.

"He came in focused on getting his foot right, worked hard in the gym, and once he hit the field, he's been all guns blazing."

Fifita has long been labelled one of the competition's most underperforming superstars, but Souths are confident the environment at Redfern can finally unlock his immense potential.

The Rabbitohs believe Bennett's influence, combined with a clearer role and stronger standards, can turn Fifita into the dominant force many expected after his breakout years at the Brisbane Broncos.

Murray also confirmed Fifita is mentally in a strong place, noting his energy and attitude around the club have stood out.

"He seems happy, fitter, and like he really wants to get back to his best footy," Murray said.

"There's no doubt he'll get that opportunity here."