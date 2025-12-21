Cory Paterson, a former NRL back-rower for three different clubs has landed a new off-field role which will see him take over the assistant coaching duties of an international side.

Last playing in the NRL in 2014, Patterson has been named as the assistant coach of the USA's Men's national team following the United States Association of Rugby League (USARL) announcing key new appointments across its entire national program.

"I'm excited to reunite with Woolly and help grow rugby league in the US, where the potential is massive," he said in a statement.

Working under former Newcastle Knights forward, Adam Woolnough, Paterson brings a wealth of knowledge to the international side having played 96 matches in the NRL for the Knights (2007-11), North Queensland Cowboys (2011-12) and Wests Tigers (2014).

The three-time Indigenous All Stars representative also spent time overseas in the Super League with Hull KR, Salford Red Devils, Leigh Leopards and Toronto Wolfpack.

"He is a deep thinker," USA coach Adam Woolnough told The Newcastle Herald of Paterson's appointment, which will see him be his assistant coach.

"He is reflective, he has matured a lot and he was a very good footballer.

"He has been doing a little bit of [rugby union] work over there with Texas A&M, one of the big colleges, as a defensive specialist.

"He played with the Wolfpack and is based in Texas. He ticks a lot of boxes."