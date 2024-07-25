Parramatta Eels NRLW player Kate Fallon has been officially stood down from playing this weekend.

The player was accused of allegedly bashing a teenager over a food delivery gone wrong and has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm since by New South Wales Police.

The NRL, in a statement on Thursday afternoon, said the player has been stood down for this weekend, but the No-Fault Stand-Down policy does not yet apply long-term, although the NRL's governing body hasn't ruled out the chance of it being applied at a later date.

"The NRL is aware that New South Wales Police have charged NRLW player Kate Fallon with assault occasioning actual bodily harm on July 17, 2024," the NRL wrote in the statement.

"The NRL and Parramatta Eels have agreed that the player will be stood down from matches this weekend.

"Due to extenuating circumstances, the NRL will provide additional consideration to the player before determining whether further action is required, including the potential imposition of the No-Fault Stand Down Condition."

A member of last year's under-19 women's New South Wales State of Origin team, Fallon is alleged to have physically assaulted a neighbour, with the victim's father reportedly telling The Sydney Morning Herald on Wednesday that $70 of food had been ordered, but not delivered, causing the victim to knock on the door of Fallon when the altercation is alleged to have taken place.

The Eels confirmed on Wednesday they were aware of the alleged incident.

"The Parramatta Eels are aware of an incident involving a player from our NRLW team," the club wrote in a statement on Wednesday morning.

"The Club has advised the NRL integrity unit as per our normal process.

"As it is a police matter, the Club will not be making further comment at this time."

NSW Police have released Fallon on conditional bail to appear before Waverley Local Court on Wednesday, August 14.