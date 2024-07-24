A Parramatta Eels NRLW player has been accused of allegedly bashing a teenage girl and is facing assault charges.

The Sydney Morning Herald are reporting that a 20-year-old woman assaulted a teenager was assaulted by a person who has been identified as Kate Fallon.

Fallon, a winger, is yet to make her NRLW debut, but played in the Eels' junior system last year through the Tarsha Gale Cup.

The report alleges that the assault charge came on the back of a dispute following a food delivery.

It's understood, according to the injured girls' father, that approximately $70 worth of food had been ordered, but not delivered through Uber Eats when she went to knock on the door of her neigbour.

The Eels confirmed via a statement that they are aware of the issue.

"The Parramatta Eels are aware of an incident involving a player from our NRLW team," the club wrote in a statement on Wednesday morning.

"The Club has advised the NRL integrity unit as per our normal process.

"As it is a police matter, the Club will not be making further comment at this time."

A Police Spokesperson told the publication that Fallon has been given conditional bail and will appear in court on August 14.

“[The 20-year-old] was given conditional bail to appear before Waverley Local Court on Wednesday, 14 August 2024,” a police spokesperson said.

“Police will allege the incident was related to a food order delivery.”

The NRL are yet to comment, and Fallon is listed as a reserve for the Eels this weekend as they commence their NRLW campaign.

Beginning to play footy as a four-year-old at La Perouse Panthers, Fallon then moved away to Bathurst where she shifted her focus to playing Rugby 7s, where she represented the U15s NSW Waratahs side.

After being scouted from the Waratahs' side, from then on she has been determined to reach her NRLW dream. Having represented the NSW talent squad for U15s and U16s in 2019, she has been earmarked for a bright future in the sport.

Continuing her sporting resume, Fallon is a three-time Australian Amateur Boxing League national champion.