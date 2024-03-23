The Parramatta Eels NRLW have confirmed that they have extended the contract of youngster Cassey Tohi-Hiku on a long-term deal.
Tohi-Hiku has decided to remain at the club through to the end of the 2026 NRLW season.
Primarily a winger, she made her debut in 2022 and has appeared in 13 games for the club to date. The 20-year-old also represented Tonga, the Australian Prime Minister's XIII, and was named the 18th man on the NSW Women's Origin team last year.
2024 SQUAD
Abbi Church, Cassey Tohi-Hiku, Elsie Albert, Kennedy Cherrington, Madeline Jones, Monique Donovan, Rachael Pearson, Rosemarie Beckett, Ruby-Jean Kennard, Zali Fay, Mahalia Murphy, Tyla Amiatu
|2024 GAINS
None
|2024 LOSSES
Amelia Huakau (Tigers), Capri Paekau, Jade Fonua, Kelsey Clark, Kimberley Hunt, Kyra Simon, Mahalia Murphy, Nakia Davis-Welsh, Pihuka Berryman-Duff, Rueben Cherrington, Shannon Muru, Shontelle Stowers, Talesha O'Neill, Tyla Amiatu,
Likely Round 1 NRLW Team
1. Abbi Church
2. Zalie Fay
3. Mahalia Murphy
4. Monique Donovan
5. Cassey Tohi-Hiku
6.
7. Rachael Pearson
8. Ruby-Jean Kennard
9.
10. Madeline Jones
11.
12.
13. Kennedy Cherrington (c)
14.
15. Elsie Albert
16. Rosemarie Beckett
17. Tyla Amiatu
18.
19.
20.
21.
22.
23.
24.