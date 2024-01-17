The Wests Tigers NRLW have confirmed the arrival of Amelia Huakau (Née Mafi) on a two-year contract.

A former player for the Parramatta Eels NRLW, Huakau is ready to embark on a new journey with the Tigers after starring in all nine games for the Eels last season and recently getting married.

Debuting in the NRLW in 2020, her rugby league journey began in South Auckland before relocating to Sydney in 2018. Here, she first competed for the Wentworthville Magpies in the Harvey Norman Women's Premiership before signing with the Eels.

She is also a Tongan international, having made her representative debut in 2022, and recently competed in the 2023 Pacific Championships against Australia and New Zealand.

“I'm just speechless to be honest, this place is just amazing,” she said after being shown around Wests Tigers Zurich Centre, per the club's website.

"Everything is so professional and much more advanced than other clubs I have played for.

“I know a few of the girls like Sarah [Togatuki] and Bo [Vette-Welsh] from my time at the Roosters, and everyone has been so welcoming.”

“I love the way last year's team had a front-foot style of attack and I look forward to improving my game under Brett [Kimmorley] and alongside some of the best forwards in the women's game," she added.

Brett Kimmorley, the head coach of the NRLW side, was impressed to hear that she had signed with the club and believes she will play a big role in boosting the forward pack at the Tigers.

“She was very good in what was a difficult campaign last season at her former club,” said Kimmorley.

"I know Amelia will only get better as a player and I really look forward to seeing her game develop over the next couple of seasons with us.

“It's a pleasure to welcome Amelia and her family to Wests Tigers.”

Wests Tigers NRLW 2024 squad:

Amelia Huakau, Botille Vette-Welsh, Brooke Talataina, Christian Pio, Claudia Nielsen, Ebony Prior, Eliza Siilata, Emily Curtain, Harmony Crichton, Imogen Gobran, Jessica Kennedy, Kezie Apps, Leianne Tufuga, Losana Lutu, Najvada George, Natasha Penitani, Pauline Piliae-Rasabale, Rikeya Horne, Salma Nour, Sarah Togatuki, Sophie Curtain, Tess Staines, Tiana Lee-Thorne