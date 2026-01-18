Parramatta Eels hooker Joey Lussick has announced his retirement from rugby league, bringing an end to a nine-season professional career split between the NRL and Super League.

Lussick made 39 NRL appearances, plying his trade in Australia before forging a successful stint in England, where he featured in 111 Super League matches.

The hooker enjoyed his greatest team success with St Helens, winning silverware in 2022 and playing a key role in the club's historic 2023 World Club Challenge triumph over the Penrith Panthers.

That upset victory remains one of the standout moments of Lussick's career, cementing his place in St Helens folklore and showcasing his toughness and reliability on the international stage.

A respected professional on both sides of the world, Lussick finishes his career as a premiership-winning player whose impact extended beyond raw numbers, valued for his work ethic, versatility and composure at dummy-half.

He departs the game having left his mark in two competitions and at the highest level of club rugby league.