Despite links to the Newcastle Knights earlier this month, the Parramatta Eels look set to retain their man.

Eels forward Luca Moretti was rumoured to be heading to Newcastle, despite being contracted to until the end of 2027.

The move was said to be a smart one by the Knights if they could pull it off, plugging a much needed hole in their forward pack.

Moretti's ability to play both second-row and prop would mean he could replace either Kai Pearce-Paul or Leo Thompson, both of whom departed the club at the end of 2025.

Sources have informed Zero Tackle, however, that Moretti has no intention of departing the Eels, especially not before his contract expires.

The news will come as a relief to the Eels faithful, as the Italian forward has showcased some real promise under head coach Jason Ryles.

The Knights will need to look elsewhere for their next forward, with the club in desperate need of size and versatility in their pack.