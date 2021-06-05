WOLLONGONG, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 23: Jordan Pereira of the Dragons is tackled during the NRL trail match between the St George Illawarra Dragons and the Newcastle Knights at WIN Stadium on February 23, 2019 in Wollongong, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

The Broncos’ aggressive player transfer campaign has reportedly identified a new target, with Dragons flyer Jordan Pereira understood to be in Kevin Walters sights.

As reported by The Sydney Morning Herald’s Christian Nicolussi, the New Zealand international is considering a switch to Red Hill on a deal lasting two years.

Pereira is one of 10 Saints players off-contract this year at St George Illawarra and is the latest high-profile player to be on the Broncos’ radar.

In his fourth year at Kogarah, Pereira has been a formidable option out wide in the Red V across his 38 games with the club, but was placed in the reserves for Thursday’s clash against Brisbane.

The Dragons were dominant at Jubilee Stadium to the tune of 52-24, with fullback Matt Dufty putting in a dazzling performance for his side.

TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA – JULY 21: Matthew Dufty of the Dragons runs the ball during the round 19 NRL match between the North Queensland Cowboys and the St George Illawarra Dragons at 1300SMILES Stadium on July 21, 2018 in Townsville, Australia. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

Dufty joins Pereira in being closely monitored by the Broncos, with the former already being notified that his services at the Dragons will not be required from next season.

The pair join a long list of potential recruits linked to Red Hill, with Rabbitohs forward Jaydn Su’A also reported to be a key interest for Walters in what would be a reunion for the Queensland second-rower and his former club.

Fellow Maroons members Dane Gagai and Kurt Capewell have also been revealed as targets for the Brisbane.

PERTH, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 10: Adam Reynolds and Dane Gagai of the Rabbitohs look up at the replay screen during the round one NRL match between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the New Zealand Warriors at Optus Stadium on March 10, 2018 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Will Russell/Getty Images)

The Broncos have already secured the services of Souths skipper Adam Reynolds and Storm outside-back Brenko Lee from 2022 and look keen to continue in bolstering their stocks for next year.

Having already lost Origin-calibre winger Xavier Coates to the Storm to a two-year deal, Pereira would shape as a valuable replacement for Walters should he be tempted by the reported offering.

  1. Please release Pereira and keep Dufty. Pereira makes good metres, but his positional play is appalling in defence. Most welcome to have him Broncos. How about a swap for Cobbo!