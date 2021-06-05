The Broncos’ aggressive player transfer campaign has reportedly identified a new target, with Dragons flyer Jordan Pereira understood to be in Kevin Walters sights.

As reported by The Sydney Morning Herald’s Christian Nicolussi, the New Zealand international is considering a switch to Red Hill on a deal lasting two years.

Pereira is one of 10 Saints players off-contract this year at St George Illawarra and is the latest high-profile player to be on the Broncos’ radar.

In his fourth year at Kogarah, Pereira has been a formidable option out wide in the Red V across his 38 games with the club, but was placed in the reserves for Thursday’s clash against Brisbane.

The Dragons were dominant at Jubilee Stadium to the tune of 52-24, with fullback Matt Dufty putting in a dazzling performance for his side.

Dufty joins Pereira in being closely monitored by the Broncos, with the former already being notified that his services at the Dragons will not be required from next season.

The pair join a long list of potential recruits linked to Red Hill, with Rabbitohs forward Jaydn Su’A also reported to be a key interest for Walters in what would be a reunion for the Queensland second-rower and his former club.

Fellow Maroons members Dane Gagai and Kurt Capewell have also been revealed as targets for the Brisbane.

The Broncos have already secured the services of Souths skipper Adam Reynolds and Storm outside-back Brenko Lee from 2022 and look keen to continue in bolstering their stocks for next year.

Having already lost Origin-calibre winger Xavier Coates to the Storm to a two-year deal, Pereira would shape as a valuable replacement for Walters should he be tempted by the reported offering.