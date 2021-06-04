After being told last week by the Dragons that his services would no longer be required from next year, Dragons fullback Matt Dufty has received strong interest from the Brisbane Broncos.

Just a day after the clash the Queensland club that saw Dufty score two tries and hand off another five, Brisbane CEO Dave Donaghy is reportedly holding talks with Dufty’s management, according to The Courier Mail.

The Broncos were heavily targeting Melbourne’s Nicho Hynes, but with him opting to sign with Cronulla for next season, the attention has turned to Dufty.

According to The Courier, the 25-year-old is receiving interest from four clubs, but nothing has been agreed on up to this point in time.

Dufty’s agent Clinton Schifcofske said the Broncos are definitely in contention for his signature.

“The Broncos are certainly an option for him, he’s a free agent and he is looking at all his options,” Schifcofske said.

“We have spoken about Brisbane being a club that may need a fullback so that presents an opportunity for him.

“There’s no rush. He is a bit disappointed but he will back himself on the open market … a few clubs have expressed interest.”

Schifcofske added that a move interstate for his client wouldn’t be a matter to the fullback. .

“Moving to Queensland wouldn’t be an issue for Matt,” Schifcofske said.

“Matt and his partner have bought a place in Wollongong but if they had to move, that’s not a problem. It’s a credit to Matt how he has handled this period.

“He has matured a lot as a person and it speaks volumes for his character that he would come out and play the way he did against the Broncos and not kick cans.

“I couldn’t be happier with Matt’s attitude responding to this.”

Dufty was notified by the Saints that he wouldn’t receive a new deal past this season, as the club looks to prioritise youth.

Speaking after Thursday night’s clash, Dragons coach Anthony Griffin stated the club wouldn’t look to change it’s position on Dufty over one shining performance.

“It just helps Matt and it helps our team,” Griffin said post-game, per NRL.com.

“He had a really good game, Matt. Made the most of the opportunities he got.

"Something is not right, it doesn't make sense." After the game of his career, Matt Dufty is still not wanted by the Dragons… and people are scratching their heads as to why.

“[The contract situation] is not about one game or a performance. We need to enjoy tonight and it’s been a tough month since the Storm. It’s been a really tough month.”