Despite being in the sights of several rival clubs, a potential exit for Broncos forward Matt Lodge looks to have hit a wall.

As reported by The Courier Mail, a number of rivals have had their initial offer knocked back by the Broncos for being too short on the desired asking price for the 26-year-old.

Currently signed to roughly $800,000-per-season, the Broncos are willing to hand-off Lodge and pay a percentage of his contract should he find a new home.

It is understood that so far a number of clubs have lowballed the Broncos in their pursuit for Lodge, bringing a potential Red Hill exit to a halt.

Lodge has previously been linked to the Knights amid the Broncos’ interest in adding to their promising forward pack.

Coach Kevin Walters is keen on bolstering his front-row stocks for 2022 to continue the club’s impressive recruitment drive this year.

Having already signed Maroons outside-back Brenko Lee and Souths halfback Adam Reynolds, Walters is understood to be eyeing another big-name target from Redfern.

The Courier Mail’s report adds that the Broncos have upped their interest in Bunnies second-rower Jaydn Su’A to bring the Maroons squad member back to Brisbane.

Newly appointed Brisbane chief executive Dave Donaghy revealed the club are looking to use their large purse to add blue-chip players after missing out on Melbourne Storm fullback Nicho Hynes.

“This (missing Hynes) frees up money for us under the salary cap and we’ll continue to look to strengthen the squad in other positions,” Donaghy told The Courier Mail.

“We’ve still got a number of players off contract and we want them to be banging the door down to demand that we re-sign them.

“We have a few players locked in, which is terrific, and we are still in the market to look at giving ‘Kevvie’ (coach Kevin Walters) more options on his roster for 2022.”