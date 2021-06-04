After 12 rounds the Warriors again look set to fight for a top-eight spot. In saying that, they don’t look capable of finishing any higher than eighth, maybe seventh if they go on a run.
A large factor in their recent good form has been young superstar recruit Reece Walsh. His arrival has completely reset the attack for the Warriors and has made them a far better side.
With captain and legend Roger Tuivasa-Sheck exiting the code at the end of the 2021 season, the Warriors will need to head into the player market to deliver the missing pieces.
Below is a look at five players I believe they SHOULD target. I don’t have any inside information nor do I know if these players are even on the club’s radar. In my opinion they should be.
I’ve tried to keep it realistic, i.e. I’m not suggesting the Warriors try and bring Cameron Smith out of retirement.
Let us know below who you believe would look good in the Warriors jersey for 2022 and beyond.
1. Lachlan Fitzgibbon
I like what I’ve seen from young Josh Curran, while Bayley Sironen has plenty of potential, but the Warriors need a pick and stick, 80-minute back-rower.
Lachlan Fitzgibbon was so close to Origin selection last year and you’d have to believe he would have been in the discussion if he hadn’t missed so many games through injury.
I am shocked that Newcastle haven’t yet tied down their wide-running weapon. The Warriors have shown they’re not scared to offer big money deals to attract stars, so an offer here could turn his head to across the Tasman.
Fitzgibbon has all the tools to quickly become a crowd favourite in no time. With 83 appearances under his belt, he has plenty of experience and at 27 is right in the peak of his career.