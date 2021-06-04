After 12 rounds the Warriors again look set to fight for a top-eight spot. In saying that, they don’t look capable of finishing any higher than eighth, maybe seventh if they go on a run.

A large factor in their recent good form has been young superstar recruit Reece Walsh. His arrival has completely reset the attack for the Warriors and has made them a far better side.

With captain and legend Roger Tuivasa-Sheck exiting the code at the end of the 2021 season, the Warriors will need to head into the player market to deliver the missing pieces.

Below is a look at five players I believe they SHOULD target. I don’t have any inside information nor do I know if these players are even on the club’s radar. In my opinion they should be.

I’ve tried to keep it realistic, i.e. I’m not suggesting the Warriors try and bring Cameron Smith out of retirement.

Let us know below who you believe would look good in the Warriors jersey for 2022 and beyond.