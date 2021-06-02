Despite missing out on the signature of Melbourne Storm star Nicho Hynes, the Broncos will continue their aggressive high-profile targeting ahead of the 2022 season.

Hynes was a key name on Kevin Walters’ hit-list and will now join Cronulla on a three-year deal from next year.

Walters has looked to retain a number of key figures at Red Hill since his arrival, with Kotoni Staggs, Selwyn Cobbo, Jordan Riki, TC Robati and David Mead all signing new deals this season.

ORIGIN: Ponga makes way for debutant Cowboys flyer

Now, with Rabbitohs halfback Adam Reynolds and Storm outside-back Brenko Lee also joining from 2022, NRL.com’s Todd Balym reports Walters has his sights on Maroons pair Dane Gagai and Kurt Capewell.

Walters revealed to NRL.com that the Origin-calibre duo are firmly in the sights of the Broncos in hope of prying the Maroons centres back home to Queensland.

“[Gagai and Capewell] are both off contract and they would be two we would be interested in having a conversation with,” he said.

“We will let them play their Origin series. They’ve got a big match in front of them on Wednesday. They’re two quality players so they would be welcome in most clubs I would have thought.

SEE ALSO: Burgess has sights on NRL return

“We’re always on the market for good players, quality players and Nicho [Hynes] was one of those players that was off contract.

“If there is a good player available we will certainly have a chat with them and see whether or not they’re interested in coming here to the Broncos.”

The Broncos will lose Maroons winger Xavier Coates to the Storm from 2022 in what is a major loss for Walters’ side.

Gagai and Lee would look to fill the void set to be left by the 20-year-old, while Mead and fullback Jamayne Isaako have shown promising glimpses in wider roles.

Capewell would join a stacked forward pack, with Tevita Pangai Jnr, Payne Haas, Matt Lodge, Tom Flegler, Patrick Carrigan, Brendan Piakura and Riki all rotating through Walters’ side.