North Queensland flyer Kyle Feldt will make his Origin debut with the Maroons as fullback Kalyn Ponga has been ruled out of the series opener, per The Courier Mail

Ponga has been battling a groin injury for the past few weeks, which have placed him on the sidelines for his Newcastle duties in the build-up to Origin.

Now, with concerns over the fitness of the Knights star growing, Ponga will be replaced by Feldt in the Maroons’ line up for Queensland in Townsville.

Feldt is understood to have received the call as Valentine Holmes shifts to fullback and his Cowboys teammate moves into his traditional role out wide.

Second-string fullback AJ Brimson is reportedly set to come into the side in place of Reed Mahoney, with Harry Grant moving to hooker and Brimson taking on the utility duties.

Feldt’s inclusion will be a warm welcoming for his debut, lining up in front of his home fans in Far North Queensland.

Meanwhile, New South Wales have reportedly added Rabbitohs forward Keaon Koloamatangi to their squad for Origin I.

TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA – AUGUST 15: Keaon Koloamatangi of the Rabbitohs is tackled during the round 14 NRL match between the North Queensland Cowboys and the South Sydney Rabbitohs at QCB Stadium on August 15, 2020 in Townsville, Australia. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

The Daily Telegraph’s Dean Ritchie reports that Koloamatangi has joined his fellow Blues teammates in Coogee.

Origin I will take place at Queensland Country Bank Stadium on Wednesday, June 9.