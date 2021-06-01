North Queensland flyer Kyle Feldt will make his Origin debut with the Maroons as fullback Kalyn Ponga has been ruled out of the series opener, per The Courier Mail.

Ponga has been battling a groin injury for the past few weeks, which have placed him on the sidelines for his Newcastle duties in the build-up to Origin.

BREAKING: KALYN PONGA IS OUT OF ORIGIN ONE Maroons doctors have made the call. Valentine Holmes tipped to start as fullback with Kyle Feldt set to debut on the wing.

More to come ⁦@cmail_sport⁩ https://t.co/QwRYdGWpQa — Pete Badel (@badel_cmail) June 2, 2021

Now, with concerns over the fitness of the Knights star growing, Ponga will be replaced by Feldt in the Maroons’ line up for Queensland in Townsville.

TRANSFER NEWS: Sharks sign Storm star from 2022

Feldt is understood to have received the call as Valentine Holmes shifts to fullback and his Cowboys teammate moves into his traditional role out wide.

Second-string fullback AJ Brimson is reportedly set to come into the side in place of Reed Mahoney, with Harry Grant moving to hooker and Brimson taking on the utility duties.

Feldt’s inclusion will be a warm welcoming for his debut, lining up in front of his home fans in Far North Queensland.

Meanwhile, New South Wales have reportedly added Rabbitohs forward Keaon Koloamatangi to their squad for Origin I.

TEAM OF THE WEEK: Cowboys young gun joins Johnston on wing

The Daily Telegraph’s Dean Ritchie reports that Koloamatangi has joined his fellow Blues teammates in Coogee.

NSW Blues have added South Sydney back-rower Keaon Koloamatangi to their squad for the opening game of the Ampol State of Origin series on Wednesday 9 June. Koloamatangi, who has been through the NSW pathways system, joined his team-mates at their base in Coogee last night. — Dean Ritchie (@BulldogRitchie) June 1, 2021

Origin I will take place at Queensland Country Bank Stadium on Wednesday, June 9.