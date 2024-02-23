St George Illawarra Dragons NRLW Training Session
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 09: Coach Jamie Soward watches on during the St George Illawarra Dragons NRLW Grand Final Captain's Run training session at Moreton Daily Stadium on April 09, 2022 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

The St George Illawarra Dragons NRLW team have confirmed two of their development players for the upcoming season.

In doing so, they have announced that Trinity Tauaneai and Jessica Patea will join the club for the 2024 season on a developmental contract.

“Trinity is a versatile talent that can play on the edge but has the toughness and smarts to play in the middle. She is a lovely person who fits into the culture of what we are building at the Dragons," coach Jamie Soward said.

“Jess is a super talent that has come across after winning the New Zealand under-18s Player of the Year award. She's a unique talent that can play anywhere in the outside backs and has a real desire to be the best.”

For fans unfamiliar with the duo, the two players grew up together in Lower Hutt, Wellington and would go on to play for the same junior team, Wainuiomata Lions.

A forward and younger sister of Alexis Tauaneai, Trinity Tauaneai is 17 years old and is currently playing in the Lisa Fiaola Cup with the Canterbury Bulldogs.

“It's pretty exciting, especially to be doing it with Jess and Lex,” Tauaneai said.

Joining Tauaneai on a developmental contract is Jessica Patea. Patea has been slowly making a name for herself with the Bulldogs Tarsha Gale Cup side and is a versatile athlete who can cover multiple positions.

“It feels really like not real but I'm so, so happy and honoured to be able to sign with the Dragons and work with the coaching staff and some of my friends from back home,” Patea said.

The Dragons currently have eight vacant spots for their 2024 roster.

2024 GAINS
Trinity Tauaneai (Canterbury Bulldogs), Jessica Patea (Canterbury Bulldogs)
2024 LOSSES
Cheynoah Amone, Cortez Te Pou, Keele Browne, Maddison Weatherall, Renee Targett, Roxette Murdoch, Sara Sautia, Sarah Riordan, Shenai Lendill, Sophie Clancy, Tyla Nathan-Wong

 

2024 SQUAD

Alexis Tauaneai, Angelina Teakaraanga-KatoaBobbi LawElla KosterJamilee Bright, Raecene McGregor, Tara McGrath-WestTeagan Berry, Zali Hopkins, Sophie ClancySara SautiaShenai LendillKaarla CowanTayla Curtis, Madison Mulhall, Bronte Wilson

Likely Round 1 NRLW Team

1. Teagan Berry
2.
3. Ella Koster
4. Bobbi Law
5.
6. Zali Hopkins
7. Raecene McGregor
8. Angelina Teakaraanga-Katoa
9. Sophie Clancy
10. Tara McGrath-West
11. Shenai Lendill
12. Madison Mulhall
13. Alexis Tauaneai

14. Kaarla Cowan
15. Jamilee Bright
16. Sara Sautia
17. Tayla Curtis

18. Bronte Wilson
19.
20.
21.
22.
23.
24.

2024 Development List

1. Jessica Patea
2. Trinity Tauaneai
3.
4.