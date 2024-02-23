“Jess is a super talent that has come across after winning the New Zealand under-18s Player of the Year award. She's a unique talent that can play anywhere in the outside backs and has a real desire to be the best.”

For fans unfamiliar with the duo, the two players grew up together in Lower Hutt, Wellington and would go on to play for the same junior team, Wainuiomata Lions.

A forward and younger sister of Alexis Tauaneai, Trinity Tauaneai is 17 years old and is currently playing in the Lisa Fiaola Cup with the Canterbury Bulldogs.

“It's pretty exciting, especially to be doing it with Jess and Lex,” Tauaneai said.

Joining Tauaneai on a developmental contract is Jessica Patea. Patea has been slowly making a name for herself with the Bulldogs Tarsha Gale Cup side and is a versatile athlete who can cover multiple positions.

“It feels really like not real but I'm so, so happy and honoured to be able to sign with the Dragons and work with the coaching staff and some of my friends from back home,” Patea said.