The St George Illawarra Dragons NRLW team have confirmed two of their development players for the upcoming season.
In doing so, they have announced that Trinity Tauaneai and Jessica Patea will join the club for the 2024 season on a developmental contract.
“Trinity is a versatile talent that can play on the edge but has the toughness and smarts to play in the middle. She is a lovely person who fits into the culture of what we are building at the Dragons," coach Jamie Soward said.
“Jess is a super talent that has come across after winning the New Zealand under-18s Player of the Year award. She's a unique talent that can play anywhere in the outside backs and has a real desire to be the best.”
For fans unfamiliar with the duo, the two players grew up together in Lower Hutt, Wellington and would go on to play for the same junior team, Wainuiomata Lions.
A forward and younger sister of Alexis Tauaneai, Trinity Tauaneai is 17 years old and is currently playing in the Lisa Fiaola Cup with the Canterbury Bulldogs.
“It's pretty exciting, especially to be doing it with Jess and Lex,” Tauaneai said.
Joining Tauaneai on a developmental contract is Jessica Patea. Patea has been slowly making a name for herself with the Bulldogs Tarsha Gale Cup side and is a versatile athlete who can cover multiple positions.
“It feels really like not real but I'm so, so happy and honoured to be able to sign with the Dragons and work with the coaching staff and some of my friends from back home,” Patea said.
The Dragons currently have eight vacant spots for their 2024 roster.
|2024 GAINS
Trinity Tauaneai (Canterbury Bulldogs), Jessica Patea (Canterbury Bulldogs)
|2024 LOSSES
Cheynoah Amone, Cortez Te Pou, Keele Browne, Maddison Weatherall, Renee Targett, Roxette Murdoch, Sara Sautia, Sarah Riordan, Shenai Lendill, Sophie Clancy, Tyla Nathan-Wong
2024 SQUAD
Alexis Tauaneai, Angelina Teakaraanga-Katoa, Bobbi Law, Ella Koster, Jamilee Bright, Raecene McGregor, Tara McGrath-West, Teagan Berry, Zali Hopkins, Sophie Clancy, Sara Sautia, Shenai Lendill, Kaarla Cowan, Tayla Curtis, Madison Mulhall, Bronte Wilson
Likely Round 1 NRLW Team
1. Teagan Berry
2.
3. Ella Koster
4. Bobbi Law
5.
6. Zali Hopkins
7. Raecene McGregor
8. Angelina Teakaraanga-Katoa
9. Sophie Clancy
10. Tara McGrath-West
11. Shenai Lendill
12. Madison Mulhall
13. Alexis Tauaneai
14. Kaarla Cowan
15. Jamilee Bright
16. Sara Sautia
17. Tayla Curtis
18. Bronte Wilson
19.
20.
21.
22.
23.
24.
2024 Development List
1. Jessica Patea
2. Trinity Tauaneai
3.
4.