The St George Illawarra Dragons NRLW have confirmed they have added the trio of Kaarla Cowan, Madison Mulhall, and Tayla Curtis to their 2024 NRLW roster.

The trio have signed one-year contract extensions that will see them remain at the club until at least the end of the 2024 NRLW season.

Debuting for the club in Round 2, Kaarla Cowan would play in four games for the club last season at either hooker or lock. These games saw her make 103 tackles at an efficiency level of nearly 90 per cent.

"Kaarla Cowan showed her versatility last year in the Harvey Norman Women's Premiership and when she got her chance in NRLW," Soward said.

"I'm looking forward to her using that utility value and pushing for that chance to be a starting No.9."

A former Dragons Tarsha Gale Cup captain, Madi Mulhall, has also agreed to terms with the club for next season. In her debut game against the North Queensland Cowboys NRLW, she scored a try and ran 95 metres in a 70-minute effort.

"Madi Mulhall, the baby giraffe, burst onto the scene last year. She's one of those people that every team should have; a hard worker, an astute student of the game, looks after her body," Soward added.

"I think that we'll see her in the middle this year and she's definitely one that we've loved bringing through our junior pathways."

The last player to agree on a contract extension is Tayla Curtis. Curtis, unfortunately, missed the entire 2023 campaign with an ACL rupture but will be available for next season.

A skilled second rower, Curtis joined the club from the Cronulla Sharks Tarsha Gale Cup side and will be looking to impress and make her debut next year.

"I think the excitement levels around Tayla are piquing for everyone, we're really interested in how she's going to go," Soward said.

"After a long layoff and that injury, I think that, for her, being around that team environment and just training is going to be the start of hopefully a long career.

"We're looking forward to seeing her around training with the team. I think she's going to make a big impact on and off the field for our club."