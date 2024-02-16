The St George Illawarra Dragons NRLW have promoted prop Bronte Wilson from a development contract to the Top 24 roster.

A member of the Illawarra Steelers, Tarsha Gale Cup squad, Wilson's promotion means that she has signed a one-year extension with the club for the 2024 NRLW season.

Although they have been one of the most successful teams in the NRLW, the Dragons took a step back last season after several players departed for new clubs, and Jamie Soward focused on developing the younger players.

Wilson's arrival to the top roster means she becomes the 16th player signed by the club for the upcoming season.

2024 SQUAD

Alexis Tauaneai, Angelina Teakaraanga-Katoa, Bobbi Law, Ella Koster, Jamilee Bright, Raecene McGregor, Tara McGrath-West, Teagan Berry, Zali Hopkins, Sophie Clancy, Sara Sautia, Shenai Lendill, Kaarla Cowan, Tayla Curtis, Madison Mulhall, Bronte Wilson