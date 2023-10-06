The Dragons have announced three new NRLW re-signings for the future on multi-year extensions with Ella Koster, Alexis Tauaneai and Bobbi Law remaining at the club.

Koster will remain with the club for the next two seasons and is a highly talented local junior who captained the Steelers' Tarsha Gale Cup side earlier this year.

In eight appearances for the Dragons in the 2023 NRLW season, she scored two tries and averaged 69 running metres per game, whilst making 192 tackles at an efficiency of 90 per cent.

“Ella had such a breakout season and turned into one of the leaders within the group at such a young age,” Soward said.

“Her work ethic and competitive side are what I love. I'm very proud and honoured that she has chosen our club. She will be a club captain one day; I have no doubt.”

Also 18 years of age, Alexis Tauaneai has signed a contract extension with the club that will see her remain in the Red V until at least the end of the 2026 season.

An impressive junior, Tauaneai was handed her NRLW debut this season in Round 1 and quickly cemented her spot in the club's forward pack. She would go on to appear in seven games before her season came to an abrupt end due to a knee injury.

She has also received Player of the Tournament honours in the Tarsha Gale Cup competitions and Harvey Norman Women's National Championships.

This saw her chosen to represent the NSW Blues U19s squad however she would opt against this, declaring her allegiance to New Zealand.

“Alexis is such a unique talent that has all the skills to be the best middle in the world,” Soward added.

“She moves with ease and sees the game like she's been around for years. I'm so excited she has chosen the Dragons to continue her journey in the NRLW. I'm proud that her and her family are all a part of the Dragons; we love sharing this experience with them.”

The third re-signing announced by the Dragons NRLW side is centre Bobbi Law. Signing a two-year extension, the 26-year-old joined the Dragons from the Newcastle Knights at the beginning of the year.

One of the more established players in the team, she is a two-time Indigenous All-Star and scored two tries and averaged 152 running metres with 17 tackle breaks this season.

“Bobbi has established herself as one of the elite centres in our game and, to be able to have that talent mixed in with how much of a leader she is amongst this young group of women, is huge for the club,” Soward said.

“We are really proud and honoured to have such a big figure in the Indigenous community be at our club for couple more years.”