The St George Illawarra Dragons NRLW side has announced the re-signing of trio Jamilee Bright, Angelina Teakaraanga-Katoa and Tara McGrath-West.

The three players have each agreed to two-year contract extensions with the club that will see them remain in the Red V until at least the end of the 2025 NRLW season.

For Jamilee Bright and Angelina Teakaraanga-Katoa, it is a great bonus after joining the club for the beginning of the 2023 season.

Bright would go on to make her NRLW debut in the Round 1 clash against the Newcastle Knights and would add to her game tally with a further six appearances. Throughout these games, she made 168 tackles at a 90 per cent efficiency and managed to play the full game minute on four out of seven occasions.

Furthermore, Teakaraanga-Katoa's magnificent season was accompanied by a maiden call-up into the Kiwi Ferns squad. The 21-year-old averaged 123 run metres per game and made 196 total tackles at around 90 per cent efficiency this previous season.

The last player to be re-signed by the club is 22-year-old Tara McGrath-West. Debuting with the Dragons NRLW side in 2022, she quickly became a mainstay in the team and followed her great rookie season with a solid second year.

She proved herself a valuable contributor averaging 95 run metres and making 152 tackles at over 96 per cent tackle efficiency.

“I'm super excited to be signing on with the Dragons for another two years. I think we have something special that's building here within the program,” Tara McGrath-West said.

“I'm very grateful to the club and Sowie for believing in me from the start of my NRLW career and I cannot wait to see where it takes us. I love the fans and the community around this club; I couldn't imagine being anywhere else.”

