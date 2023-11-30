The St George Illawarra Dragons NRLW team have announced the re-signing of the trio: Shenai Lendill, Sara Sautia and Sophie Clancy.

The three players have all agreed to a further two seasons as the club looks to build on their 2023 NRLW season (where they claimed three wins) and cement their roster for next season.

The most experienced of the three, Shenai Lendill averaged 110 run metres and made 31 tackle breaks to go along with a try, and a pair of try assists this season after making her NRLW debut earlier this year.

Her talent and skill saw her become just one of two players to play every minute of every game, with her versatility on full show in every single one of her appearances.

“Shenai has established herself as one of the most versatile players in the NRLW,” Soward said.

“Her work ethic and commitment to being the best wherever she plays makes her a valuable asset for the Dragons going forward.”

Former Queensland Under-19s representative Sara Sautia cemented her spot as one of the club's edge forwards before she was sidelined with a foot injury.

The former Brisbane Broncos NRLW player averaged 67 run metres in her four games and made 121 total tackles at near 92 per cent efficiency.

“Sara had her season cut short but stayed committed to the team which is why we love having her,” Soward added.

“I can't wait to see her back on the field and pushing for a Queensland spot in next couple of years; I'm excited to see her play again in 2024.”

Lastly, Sophie Clancy will re-join the club for an extra two seasons.

Making the move from the Newcastle Knights NRLW, Clancy made her NRLW debut in Round 3 off the interchange bench and played in three more matches.

“Sophie has shown she has the talent to play at NRLW level and her competitive side is something I like about her,” Soward said.

“She has the chance to be the starting No. 9 going forward.”

St George Illawarra Dragons NRLW 2024 Squad

Teagan Berry, Sophie Clancy, Raecene McGregor, Bobbi Law, Alexis Tauaneai, Ella Koster, Shenai Lendill, Tara McGrath-West, Jamilee Bright, Sara Sautia and Angelina Teakaraanga-Katoa.